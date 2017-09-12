Apple’s iPhone X keynote in less than 12 minutes [Video]

Like we do with every major Apple event, we’ve condensed the keynote to an easily digestible format that allows you to view all of the important announcements in quick fashion. Watch the less-than-12-minute condensed version of the iPhone X keynote inside.

The best wireless keyboard for the Mac?

The big news during today’s event was the launch of the long-rumored bezel-free iPhone X. The iPhone X looks very much like the leaks we’ve seen up until this point, but it’s still quite something to see the real, working device in action.

Another expected, yet big announcement, was the Apple Watch Series 3. Apple’s latest-generation smartwatch features LTE connectivity built-in, affording wearers the ability to make phone calls, manage text messages, and stream Apple Music without an iPhone.

There was much more revealed at Apple’s keynote, including the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, along with the Apple TV 4K.

We’ll have much more coverage of everything announced in the hours, days, and weeks ahead. For a recap of all of today’s festivities, be sure to catch up with our iPhone X news hub.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos