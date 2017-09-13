Conan spotlights Face ID with humorous Q&A starring a fake Craig Federighi [Video]

Conan usually has some pretty good comedy after new Apple products and events, and the iPhone X is no different. The late night host this evening debuted a brief segment featuring a question and answer session with a fake Craig Federighi (see: hair).

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

In the past, Conan has poked fun at Apple’s AirPods, the iPhone 6 bendgate, and more. This one continues the comedy with a crowd asking a slew of different “questions” about Face ID, including whether it works on dead people’s heads, sleeping people, and more.

CONAN Highlight: Some of the questions Apple received about their new facial recognition software were suspicious to say the least.

Check out the latest skit right below and dive into Conan’s Apple backlog as well.