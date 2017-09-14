9to5Toys Lunch Break: $399 off 15″ Touch Bar MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 2 $119 off, $100 iTunes Gift Card $85, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Take $399 off Apple’s 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, now under $2,000
Apple Watch Series 2 widely discounted after Tuesday’s keynote, save up to $119
Pick up some extra bands for your new Apple Watch from $3 Prime shipped
iTunes $100 gift card for $85 w/ email delivery via PayPal (15% off apps, games, more)
T-Mobile announces $300 trade-in offer towards new iPhone 8/Plus/X
Skip the iPhone X price tag, grab a cert. refurb iPhone 7/Plus 128GB from $560
Best Qi Wireless Chargers for new iPhone 8/Plus and X
iPhone 8/Plus/X cases from Ringke in a variety of styles under $4
Pick up Apple’s 2017 MacBook Air at a $209 discount, now $790 shipped
Apple’s official iPhone 7 Leather Cases now down to $30 ahead of tomorrow’s event
Grab Hitman, Lara Croft & Deus Ex GO for just $2 right now (up to $15 value)
- Sega’s fantasy Golden Axe beat’em up on iOS free for very first time (Reg. $1)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Streaks Workout free for very first time (Reg. $3)
- Deus Ex The Fall on iOS hits lowest price in years at $1 (Reg. $5)
Jaybird Run Review: Truly wireless headphones gunning for Apple’s AirPods
Review: Nyko’s ChargeBlocks keep your Nintendo Switch controllers ready for action
9to5Rewards: SanDisk’s new iXpand Base Backup System for iPhone [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Samsung 32-inch Curved LED Monitor $230 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $400)
- Samsung 27-inch Gaming Monitor has 1 HDMI input for $133 shipped (Reg. $180)
- Daily Deals: Logitech Circle HD Camera $120, Rocketfish 6-Outlet/4-USB Surge Protector $40, more
- Bring home a mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi network w/ the eero 2-pack for $180 (Reg. $270)
- Add AirPlay to your home theater: Yamaha Network Receiver $159 shipped
- APC 125VA UPS keeps your gear up and running for under $20 shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: DOSS Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $24, more
- Count down to the holidays w/ the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar for $35
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mass Effect Andromeda $20, Injustice 2 $39, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Game About Flight 2, Sketchworthy, more
- Nintendo unveils the new Super Mario Odyssey Switch Bundle + more [Video]
- Logitech G410 Gaming Keyboard drops to best price this year at $55 shipped
- Today only, SodaStream Genesis Sparkling Water Maker $59 shipped (Reg. $79)
- Cadenza Tuner + Metronome for iOS drops to just $2 on the App Store
- Target takes up to 45% off furniture, rugs, lighting & decor with its Home Sale
- Give your HDTV a home on Sauder’s top-rated stand for $44 shipped
- In today’s Gold Box, save on Thermos Insulated Tumblers and more from $7
- Amazon Prints offers 50 4 x 6-inch photos for free
- Crocs Semi-Annual Clearance Event is live with prices as low as $15
- Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Up to 75% off handbags, jewelry, apparel & more
- UGG takes 40% off new markdowns: boots, chukka boots, robes & more
- L.L. Bean Clearance Sale cuts up to 60% off outerwear, jeans, shirts & more
- The Ticket To Ride Board Game is now available from $24 Prime shipped
- Domino’s Pizza Gift Cards 20% off: $25 for $20 w/ free email delivery
- Name Your Price for this Huge 7-Course Web Hacker Learning Bundle
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Belkin and Mophie unveil new iPhone 8/Plus/X Qi wireless charging solutions
This iPhone-connected tea maker uses ultrasonic waves to brew the perfect cup
Nomad unveils its premium Horween leather iPhone X cases, more
- Tommy Hilfiger x The Chainsmokers collaboration is here & it’s a must see
- You can help this ‘Ren and Stimpy’ documentary become a reality
- WaterField’s new iPhone Camera Bag makes sure you’ll never miss a shot
- Nintendo is resurrecting the NES Classic, more SNES shipments coming too
- Moshi unveils its new Elements Evolved iPhone 8/Plus/X cases
- Kodak Printomatic is a new 10MP Instant Zink Print Camera perfect for special occasions
- Take a look at this $70K solid gold Lux iPhone X + more
- Sculpto+ is a compact, iPhone-connected 3D Printer made for anyone to use
- Report: Amazon expected to release new 4K HDR Fire TV devices soon
- Super Mario 64 now has up to 24-player online + more [Video]
- Banana Republic unveils Olivia Palermo fall collection 2017
- Lifelike Earbuds bring VR-ready 3D audio recording to your iPhone
- Alexa comes to iHome’s latest alarm clock along with USB charging, more
- Speedfox AMP all-terrain eBike tackles off-road trails with a more traditional design
- Spire Studio brings wireless all-in-one multi-track recording to iPhone & iPad
- Hudway Cast lets you use your iPhone while staying focused on the road
- Rockstar brings L.A. Noire to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One & HTC Vive
- Huawei’s Band 2 Pro Fitness Tracker has GPS, sleep tracking, more for $70
- Bose’s new SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker sports a tiny but ultra-rugged design
- Vans x Karl Lagerfield collaboration launched today and it’s legendary
- Sony’s new Walkman is bringing back personal music players
- Grovemade’s new Desk Shelf System brings organization to your workspace
- Epson’s new ultra short-throw 1080p projector has 4,000 lumens w/ $2,999 price tag
- Philips announces new QHD 27-inch monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
- The coolest pet gadgets that you need to get today
- Amazon and Walmart announce the Top Toys for Holiday 2017
- Logitech brings back ergonomics with MX Ergo trackball mouse