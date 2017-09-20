iPhone X reportedly suffers another production delay, now slated to start in mid-October

It’s no secret that Apple has run into trouble manufacturing the iPhone X. Numerous reports have highlighted the delays and struggles that ultimately led to the October/November release window Apple announced last week. Now, a new investor note from Barron’s says that Apple has run into even more production issues…

According to analyst Christopher Case, Apple has yet to start production of the iPhone X ahead of preorders next month. Case, who has spent the past week traveling through Asia for meetings with supply chain companies, says that his checks indicate “final production of iPhone X has not yet begun.”

Case goes on to claim that production will commence in mid-October, which is a month later than was expected last month and 2 months later than was expected at the end of June.

While our checks are ongoing, initial feedback from our meetings suggests that final production of iPhone X has not yet begun, with production expected to commence in mid-October. That production start is about a month later when compared to expectations a month ago, and about 2 months later than expectations at the end of June.

As the note points out, shifting the production ramp further into the December quarter will hurt the overall numbers for Apple’s holiday season. Ultimately, however, Case says this is an “incremental delay in the build plans.”

When Apple announced the iPhone X last week, it said the device would be available for preorder on October 27th with a release on November 3rd. Several reports have highlighted the impact that the looming iPhone X launch has had on iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus orders. KGI also noted recently that Apple’s output of iPhone X units will be about 10k units per day at the start of production.

Ultimately, this is just more evidence that the iPhone X will be incredibly hard to come by when it’s released later this year and even further into 2018. Are you hoping to get your hands on an iPhone X when it goes up for sale? Let us know down in the comments.

