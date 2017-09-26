9to5Toys Lunch Break: Leather Apple Watch Band $7, Timbuk2 MacBook Bags 30% off, Parallels Desktop $68, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Add some style to your wrist w/ a leather Apple Watch band for $7 Prime shipped
Timbuk2 discounts our favorite MacBook-friendly bags, more by 30%
Parallels Desktop for Mac now 15% off, starting from just $68
Best Buy takes $100 off current-gen iPad Pros, priced from $550
Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB now $385 (Reg. $459)
Best Buy takes $200 off previous generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
Pick up Apple’s latest 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar for $199 off
Twelve South’s gorgeous iPhone 8 accessories 15% off w/ this exclusive promo code
Mikey Hooks throwback iOS platformer drops to lowest price in years at $1
- Ship Tycoon on iOS now free for very first time (Reg. $1)
- Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath on iOS/Mac from just $1 (Reg. up to $5)
- Vendetta Online for iOS goes free for first time ever (Reg. $1)
Hands-on: QardioBase2 smart scale is the perfect weight-logging iPhone companion
9to5Rewards: Twelve South iPhone 8 bundle – cases, docks, more [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
This $20 Apple Watch charger has 3 extra USB ports to keep all your devices powered up
- CyberPower 1325 VA UPS can power up to 12 of your devices for $125 (Reg. $190)
- Daily Deals: Ruggard MacBook Backpack $90, Canon Laser Color Printer w/ AirPrint $285, more
- Bring Netflix, Hulu and more to your old TV w/ the Roku Express for just $25
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Charging Station w/ 12 Outlets & 6 USB Ports $33, more
- Get in shape w/ New Balance’s RunIQ iPhone-enabled Fitness Tracker for $200 (Reg. $300)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: DOOM from $16, For Honor $18, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: MyBrushes, Mikey Shorts, more
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock: $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)
- Mikey Shorts & Boots vintage-style iOS platformers drop to $1 each (Reg. $2)
- Corsair Gaming SABRE RGB Optical Mouse drops to $30 shipped (25% off)
- Each season of Curb Your Enthusiasm is on sale for $10/ea. at iTunes and Amazon
- LEGO unveils new Batman-themed 3,400-piece Joker Manor set w/ 10 minifigures and more
- Rent ‘T2: Trainspotting’ for just $1 from Amazon or iTunes (Reg. $4)
- Air up your bike tires anywhere w/ the miniFumpa, a USB/battery powered air pump
- The movE cargo eBike can haul 400-pounds worth of gear, priced from $1,799
- YoCam, the $1 Million-backed Project Camera from Indiegogo now $100 (Orig. $200)
- Amazon’s Gold Box has mechanical keyboards from $55 shipped, today only
- Pick up DEWALT’s top-rated oscillating tool kit for $99 at Amazon (Reg. $150+)
- BLACK+DECKER 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Drill Kit back down to $47 shipped
- Bushnell’s popular Legend Ultra HD Binoculars now $155 (Reg. $200+)
- Gourmia 8-Quart Pressure Cooker drops to $65 shipped for today only (Reg. $85+)
- Take this 20,000mAh Portable Generator w/ USB + DC ports on the road for $170
- Abercrombie & Fitch takes 50% off all sale items + up to 70% off clearance
- Under Armour cuts 40% off its outlet items including shoes, t-shirts, hoodies, more
- Dockers takes 30% off just in time for fall + free shipping
- Nike, Under Armour, Puma, adidas & more are 50% off during Tilly’s Reg Tag Sale
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Bose’s new SoundWear Bluetooth speaker offers personalized surround sound
Incase integrates USB-C charging, more into new NoviConnected 4 smart luggage
STACYC is the first electric-powered balancing bike for toddlers
- Love Hultén’s new modular boombox transforms into a vintage gaming console
- SmartHalo turns your bike into an iPhone-connected fitness tracker
- Target’s new home line Project 62 is affordable with prices starting at $3
- This BioLite FirePit keeps the smoke out of your outdoor experience
- Roku reportedly set to launch new 4K HDR Streaming Stick + more
- Bose unveils new SoundSport Free truly wireless earbuds geared towards active lifestyles
- Check out September’s coolest LEGO Ideas projects: Jurassic Park, Star Wars and more
- Canon’s M-i1 Mini Projector lets you share photos wirelessly on an 84-inch screen
- The new Gigi Hadid X Tommy Hilfiger 2017 Fall Collection is here
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II go official with Google Assistant built-in, available today for $349
- Xbox One X standard edition pre-orders go live today at all major retailers
- How-to: organize your pantry with these essentials
- Cubroid teaches your kids coding with LEGO-compatible blocks
- Aire is a voice-controlled security drone that keeps an eye on your home while you’re away
- AOC’s latest 32-inch gaming monitor sports USB hubs, HDMI and more
- Charge your iPhone from up to a foot away with Pi, a new type of wireless charger
- Amazon unveils upgraded Fire HD 10 tablet w/ 1080p display, lower price
- Loop’s 10-inch display brings all your beloved family photos into your living room
- Ydrive is the first 1TB wireless storage solution for streaming to your devices
- Sony TGS 2017: Monster Hunter World, Left Alive, Final Fantasy, more [Video]
- Fabriq unveils new $100 Chorus Alexa-enabled speaker with six-hour battery life
- DODOcase’s new iPhone 8/Plus waxed canvas & leather cases available now
- GE’s new Sol pairs an LED ring lamp with Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker
- How-to: make your guest room cozy for your visitors
- 8bitdo has a new retro-inspired Bluetooth controller for the Switch you can preorder now
- Hackers uncover a hidden version of NES Golf buried on Nintendo Switch