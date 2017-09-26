9to5Toys Lunch Break: Leather Apple Watch Band $7, Timbuk2 MacBook Bags 30% off, Parallels Desktop $68, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Add some style to your wrist w/ a leather Apple Watch band for $7 Prime shipped

Timbuk2 discounts our favorite MacBook-friendly bags, more by 30%

Parallels Desktop for Mac now 15% off, starting from just $68

Best Buy takes $100 off current-gen iPad Pros, priced from $550

Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB now $385 (Reg. $459)

Pick up Apple’s latest 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar for $199 off

Twelve South’s gorgeous iPhone 8 accessories 15% off w/ this exclusive promo code

Mikey Hooks throwback iOS platformer drops to lowest price in years at $1

9to5Rewards: Twelve South iPhone 8 bundle – cases, docks, more [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

This $20 Apple Watch charger has 3 extra USB ports to keep all your devices powered up

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Bose’s new SoundWear Bluetooth speaker offers personalized surround sound

Incase integrates USB-C charging, more into new NoviConnected 4 smart luggage

STACYC is the first electric-powered balancing bike for toddlers