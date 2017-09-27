watchOS 4.1 beta for Apple Watch Series 3 includes Apple Music streaming, new Radio app 

New in watchOS 4.1

watchOS 4.1 includes new end-user features. Please try these features during the beta period and send any feedback by filing a bug.

Music Streaming and the new Radio app

With watchOS 4.1, you can stream music, giving you access to any song from Apple Music or your iCloud Music Library, straight from the wrist. The new Radio app also gives you access to Beats 1 live or any Apple Music radio station while away from your phone or Wi-Fi. And you can use Siri as your personal DJ. Just raise your wrist and ask Siri to play anything from Reggaeton hits to Top 40 tracks to French Garage Rock.