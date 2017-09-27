watchOS 4.1 beta for Apple Watch Series 3 includes Apple Music streaming, new Radio app 

Apple just dropped new developer betas for each platform, and watchOS 4.1 beta appears to include the promised Apple Music streaming and the new Radio app. Apple promised both new features as coming in October during the Apple Watch Series 3 announcement.
Release notes for watchOS 4.1 beta 1 includes these release notes:
New in watchOS 4.1
watchOS 4.1 includes new end-user features. Please try these features during the beta period and send any feedback by filing a bug.
Music Streaming and the new Radio app
With watchOS 4.1, you can stream music, giving you access to any song from Apple Music or your iCloud Music Library, straight from the wrist. The new Radio app also gives you access to Beats 1 live or any Apple Music radio station while away from your phone or Wi-Fi. And you can use Siri as your personal DJ. Just raise your wrist and ask Siri to play anything from Reggaeton hits to Top 40 tracks to French Garage Rock.
Not everything is fully functional yet however:
Notes and Known Issues
Radio
New Issues
• ESPN station doesn’t play in Radio (33319434) • The Radio app doesn’t currently support Cellular connections. (34422913)
We’re still updating to the latest watchOS 4.1 beta and will update with a hands-on soon.
