You may now be able to use Apple Pay to spend your Discover card cashback bonus

If you have a Discover card and have earned a cashback bonus, you may now be able to spend it using Apple Pay. The company says that the option has been rolled out today to ‘select cardmembers.’

The process is reasonably straightforward once setup, but there are a few hoops you’ll need to jump through first …

NordVPN

You’ll need to be the primary cardholder on the account and have the Discover Mobile app installed. You also need to make sure that Show Updates is switched on in your Wallet & Apple Pay settings. The transaction needs to be made in the USA, and for a minimum of $1. You can only pay the whole amount using your cashback credit, so the purchase price needs to be less than the total bonus available. Finally, and somewhat bizarrely, you can’t be on T-Mobile: if you are, you’ll need to switch off mobile data and have a wifi network you can connect to.

Provided you meet all those criteria, however, there’s a three-step process:

Select your Discover card in Apple Pay and make a qualifying purchase

Select “Tap for Details” under the Discover redemption message in Apple Wallet

Then tap to redeem your Cashback Bonus as a statement credit in the amount of your purchase

Discover Mobile is a free download from the App Store.

Discover arrived on Apple Pay almost a year after the service was first launched.

Via Engadget

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: