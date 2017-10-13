9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB $1,300, Apple Watch Accessories $6, Monitor Stand $9, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB w/o Touch Bar on sale for $1,300

If you need Apple’s high-end 512GB 15-inch MacBook Pro, you can save $439 here

Save $250 on the 512GB Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

Apple Watch Bands and Docks from $6: Milanese Loop, Silicone, Leather, more

Keep your devices powered w/ this Apple Watch Dock & 3-port USB hub for $20

Give your iMac a boost with this 5-inch monitor stand for $9.50 shipped

Apple’s iPad mini 4 128GB discounted to $300 with in-store pickup at Target

Brave Guardians tower defense now free on the App Store (Reg. $2)

Organize your desk with these five cable management solutions under $10

MORE NEW DEALS:

Arlo 5-Camera security system gives you peace of mind for $360 (Refurb, Orig. $650)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Crate & Barrel x Reese Witherspoon announces its new collection for the holiday season

Pad & Quill unveils new French-hemmed leather Heritage Apple Watch band [Deal]

Sony unveils 3 new licensed PlayStation 4 controllers from Hori, Nacon and more