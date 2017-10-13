9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB $1,300, Apple Watch Accessories $6, Monitor Stand $9, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB w/o Touch Bar on sale for $1,300
If you need Apple’s high-end 512GB 15-inch MacBook Pro, you can save $439 here
Save $250 on the 512GB Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
Apple Watch Bands and Docks from $6: Milanese Loop, Silicone, Leather, more
Keep your devices powered w/ this Apple Watch Dock & 3-port USB hub for $20
Give your iMac a boost with this 5-inch monitor stand for $9.50 shipped
Apple’s iPad mini 4 128GB discounted to $300 with in-store pickup at Target
Brave Guardians tower defense now free on the App Store (Reg. $2)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse now matching all-time low at $1 on the App Store
- World Conqueror 3 for iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- Earth 3D atlas & live wallpaper apps for iOS/Mac drop to just $1 ea.
- Just in time for halloween, Slayaway Camp’s Minecraft-like horror drops to $2 on iOS
- Tweetbot 4 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch now 50% off: $5 (Reg. $10)
Organize your desk with these five cable management solutions under $10
9to5Rewards: Audioengine’s $399 HD3 Wireless Speakers [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Arlo 5-Camera security system gives you peace of mind for $360 (Refurb, Orig. $650)
- The ILIFE 3-step Robotic Vacuum Cleaner drops to $150 shipped (Reg. $200)
- Lose the contracts with this Verizon Motorola E4 Prepaid for $40 (Reg. $70)
- Neiman Marcus takes up to 75% off clearance: Michael Kors, Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: ADDY photos, Battleship Online, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Dishonored DOTO $21, Prey $20, more
- Ralph Lauren takes an extra 25% off during its Celebrate Fall Sale
- Daily Deals: iCobra 32GB USB 3.0 Lightning Flash Drive $25, more
- Give your iMac a boost with this 5-inch monitor stand for $9.50 shipped
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes up to 25% off Oreck Vacuums, priced from $127
- Pick up a top-rated Hitachi Handheld Leaf Blower for $96.50 in today’s Gold Box
- Haul plants, tools and more with this highly-rated 400-lb. Utility Wagon for $47
- Monitor your home with the YI Wireless Security camera for $29 (Reg. $40)
- Enhance your TV viewing experience w/ Vansky’s Bias Lighting Strips from $10
- Save $30 on your next Amazon Cleaning Services appointment before the holidays
- Keep your devices powered w/ this Apple Watch Dock & 3-port USB hub for $20
- Motor Trend Magazine Print + Digital: 4 yrs. for just $12 shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Nonda Dual Port USB Car Charger with Battery Monitor $11, more
- Insignia Mini Fridge w/ dry-erase board & markers for $70 shipped (Reg. $100+)
- Pi-Top delivers a portable Raspberry Pi experience for kids
- Forever 21 cuts an extra 40% off sale items with deals starting at $5
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Crate & Barrel x Reese Witherspoon announces its new collection for the holiday season
Pad & Quill unveils new French-hemmed leather Heritage Apple Watch band [Deal]
Sony unveils 3 new licensed PlayStation 4 controllers from Hori, Nacon and more
- The digital YASHICA Y35 has all the nuances of an old analog camera without any of the hassles
- Kwikset’s new Obsidian smart lock ditches the key all-together with its touchscreen keypad
- Amazon unveils new waterproof Kindle Oasis on 10th anniversary of first E-reader
- Sephora just released its Holiday Gift Sets that you will want to get your hands on
- Amazon now letting your teenagers buy stuff on your Prime account
- GoSun Go cooks your food with the power of solar energy
- NETGEAR unveils Arlo Pro 2 security system alongside solar-powered accessories
- August’s new iOS-connected smart Doorbell Cam Pro available now
- Samsung’s new Star Wars-themed robotic vacuums feature sound effects and more
- LunaR is the “world’s first” solar-powered smartwatch that you can leave on indefinitely
- Ride around in style on the URB-E, a fast and compact new electric scooter
- LEGO welcomes Finn and Captain Phasma to its Star Wars BrickHeadz lineup
- The 90’s Batman Animated Series finally gets the Blu-ray treatment it deserves
- Dremel showcases new DigiLab Laser Cutter that brings precision crafting to makers
- Polaroid takes to the skies with 4 new camera-equipped drones starting at $50
- Disney x Coach launches a second collaboration and it’s iconic
- Sphero unwraps new evil R2-Q5 iPhone-controlled Star Wars droid at Comic Con
- Klipsch unveils new audiophile-grade HP-3 headphones housed in a vintage design
- The S1 is the “World’s First Kid’s Smart Toothbrush” to teach better brushing using AR
- TUMI X Russell Westbrook luggage collection launched and it’s a must-see
- Best Console Game Releases for October: Mario Odyssey, South Park, AC Origins, more
- RoboPal is a new kit that gets your kids building and coding with robots
- How-to: organize and display your books in your home with these creative tips
- Beautiful craftsmanship + Sonos audio combine on the Wrensilva Edition Console
- LIFX unveils new Beam accent lighting system with HomeKit integration and more
- Meet Parker, the Apple Store exclusive augmented reality plushy bear
- Unruly Splats will teach your kids coding while keeping them active
- Adore Smart Scale uses AI-backed personal coaching to get you in shape
- Roku releases new 4K Streaming Media Stick, drops price on Ultra set-top model