Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak forms Woz U to offer affordable tech education

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has today announced the formation of Woz U, an online university designed to make tech education more affordable.

While the initiative is an online-only one for now, Woz says that the plan is to offer brick-and-mortar campuses in more than 30 cities across the U.S. and around the world …

Woz U is intended to benefit both students and businesses alike, helping bring people into the workforce and providing a new source of trained tech workers for companies looking to hire.

“Our goal is to educate and train people in employable digital skills without putting them into years of debt,” said Wozniak, who co-founded Apple Computer and invented the Apple II computer that launched the personal computing revolution. “People often are afraid to choose a technology-based career because they think they can’t do it. I know they can, and I want to show them how.”

To help identify the best education track for each student, Woz has created an app to guide them.

Current programs will train computer support specialists and software developers; data science, mobile applications and cybersecurity programs are coming soon. All Woz U programs incorporate the latest technologies and skills in high demand by tech employers, and programs include comprehensive career services.

Woz U will also provide school districts with K-12 STEAM programs designed to nudge suitable students toward a career in tech, as well as subscription-based and customized training for companies.

Woz U is a free download from the App Store. Pricing for the courses has not yet been announced.

