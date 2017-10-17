9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7″ iPad Wi-Fi 128GB $399, SanDisk 128GB Wireless Flash Drive $56, TP-Link Wi-Fi Router $42, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Pick up the 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $399 (Tax NY/NJ only)

Apple’s iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB on sale from $285 at Best Buy

Smartphone Accessories: SanDisk 128GB Connect Wireless Flash Drive $56, more

Bring home the TP-Link Archer C5 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $42 (Reg. up to $75)

 

Anker’s Amazon Mega Sale is packed w/ deals from $5: 4-port USB Wall Charger $19, more

Grab a look-alike Nike Silicone Apple Watch Band from Amazon at under $5

Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more

Stagehand Reverse Platformer for iOS hits lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $2)

Best desktop speakers for Mac users: Logitech, Mackie, KRK and more from $14

Organize your desk with these five cable management solutions under $10

9to5Rewards: Win one of five GreenWorks 60V Cordless Leaf Blowers [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

 

Start capturing smooth 4K video with the $280 YI Action Cam & Gimbal Bundle ($100 off)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Samsung unveils new Connect Tag location tracker with SmartThings support and more

Retroduck dock turns your iPhone into a vintage TV

Sony debuts mirror-finish Star Wars Battlefront 2 PS4 Pro console bundle, more

