9to5Toys Lunch Break: $100 iTunes Gift Card for $85, iPhone iOttie Car Mount $13, Amazon Tap $60, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Grab a $100 iTunes credit for $85 with email delivery from PayPal

Secure your iPhone while driving with this iOttie Car Mount for $13 Prime shipped

Amazon Tap hits all-time low in cert. refurb condition at $60, today only

iTunes launches $1 HD movie rental sale filled with new hits and old favorites

Anker’s Amazon Mega Sale is packed w/ deals from $5: 4-port USB Wall Charger $19, more

Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more

Street Fighter IV CE for iOS now matching lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $5)

Best iPhone & iPad Lightning Interfaces for home or on-the-go recording

Organize your desk with these five cable management solutions under $10

9to5Rewards: Win one of five GreenWorks 60V Cordless Leaf Blowers [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Charge your Apple Watch and iPhone on-the-go w/ this 5000mAh battery for $45.50

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

HomeKit and Alexa compatibility highlight the new Triby IO speaker

LEGO Ideas Women of NASA set brings brick-built space exploration to store shelves

Platonics Ark is “the first 3D printer made specifically for architects”