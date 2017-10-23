9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,110, Amazon Kindle Sale from $50, iPhone X cases $4, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s entry-level 2017 MacBook Pro without Touch Bar now $1,110 shipped

iPhone X preorders are almost here, have a new case ready for under $4 shipped

Target unveils initial Black Friday 2017 plans, new GiftNow option for simpler shopping

Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more

Street Fighter IV CE for iOS now matching lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $5)

Best iPhone & iPad Lightning Interfaces for home or on-the-go recording

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

This Nintendo Switch clone can play thousands of retro NES/SNES/N64 games [Video]

Marvel x ThinkGeek Gear Up Collection offers clothing styles for every fan

Airstream unveils new $100K trailer that sports modern day tech and panoramic views