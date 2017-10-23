You can now manage TD Ameritrade portfolios & trade within Facebook Messenger

Just a few days after adding support for peer-to-peer payments with PayPal, Facebook Messenger today has gained support for placing trades with TD Ameritrade. The online broker announced the new partnership in a press release, saying that it is “going where customers are to deliver the best of TD Ameritrade.”

TD Ameritrade offered “chat bot” via Messenger since August, but today’s update gives it a host of new functionality. First off, TD Ameritrade’s chat bot now supports equity and ETF trading. Users can fund their investment account with ACH deposits via Messenger. This means that users can sell and buy without leaving the Messenger app.

TD Ameritrade explains that users can rely purely on the chat bot to place trades, or do it themselves. If they go through the chat bot, the bot will “do most of the work,” but the user will still have to confirm the trade before it is officially placed.

Furthermore, Essential Portfolio users can view their accounts and statements via Messenger, while the bot will also now offer a weekly summary of the financial market.

Equity and ETF trading is now available through the TD Ameritrade experience on Messenger.

Clients can now fund their eligible TD Ameritrade accounts by making ACH deposits through the secure TD Ameritrade experience via Messenger.

Clients using the Essential Portfolios offered by TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC can now get access to those accounts and their quarterly performance video statements.

TD Ameritrade’s bot for Messenger now shares a weekly financial market recap – an alert summarizing market moves and sector highlights – and offers a new line-up of financial education content.

More information can be found in the press release below:

