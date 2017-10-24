Rumored supplier of iPhone X infrared dot projector sees shares jump 18% on Q4 guidance

Apple supplier AMS saw its share price jump 18% after strong Q4 guidance believed to relate to iPhone X orders …

Reuters reports that this was a recovery after a previous 15% fall due to concerns around iPhone X volumes.

With AMS shares down 15 percent in the last month given concerns around the impact from iPhone X delays/constraints, we see solid Q4 guidance as a relief till we get more clarity on iPhone sell-in trends when Apple reports on Nov. 2,” Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.

AMS is believed to supply the infrared dot projector used by the TrueDepth camera on the iPhone X for face recognition. This unit is on the right-hand side of the notch, projecting a pattern of dots onto the face. The iPhone measures the time it takes each dot to be reflected back to the infrared camera on the left side of the notch. From the different timings, it can measure the depth of each part of the face to create a 3D model.

The piece notes that another camera component supplier, STMicroelectronics, saw a slight rise in its own share price, while Dialog Semiconductor’s shares also climbed 3.6%.

