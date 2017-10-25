9to5Toys Lunch Break: $150 off 10.5-inch iPad Pro, Apple Watch Series 2 from $229, MacBook/iMac deals, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy surprises with up to $150 off 10.5-inch iPad Pro, prices start at $525
Apple Watch Series 2 Sport models discounted by $140 at Best Buy, deals from $229
Best Buy has $250 off MacBooks and up to $500 off iMacs in its Apple sale
Apple 2016 15-inch MacBook Pros discounted by up to $700 at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
Carriers start to announce iPhone X trade-in deals, save up to $350
Target offers $150 gift card with iPhone 8/Plus purchase on monthly payment plan
Get ready for your iPhone 8/X with this wireless charger for $13 (Reg. $20)
iPhone X preorders are almost here, have a new case ready for under $4 shipped
Nike takes an extra 20% off clearance items w/ sneakers starting at $50
iTunes $5 Horror Movie Sale has old-school favorites, more from $10
Target unveils initial Black Friday 2017 plans, new GiftNow option for simpler shopping
Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more
LVL geometric puzzler now matching App Store low at $1 (Reg. $2)
- Start putting hilarious mustaches on all your friends: Stacheify for iOS now free
- Shadow Fight 2 SE drops to lowest price ever on the App Store at $3
- Stagehand Reverse Platformer for iOS hits lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $2)
Best iPhone & iPad Lightning Interfaces for home or on-the-go recording
Best desktop speakers for Mac users: Logitech, Mackie, KRK and more from $14
9to5Rewards: Blast Motion’s iPhone-connected sports sensors improve your game [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Synology 2-Bay NAS handles all your storage woes for $180 shipped (Reg. $250)
- Neiman Marcus Last Call takes up to 80% off Cole Haan, Hudson, Kendra Scott, more
- B&O’s stylish H7 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones discounted to $349 shipped
- Behringer U-Phoria Mac audio interfaces: 2×2 $33, 2×4 $60, more
- Sony announces a7R III with improved battery life, touchscreen, dual SD slots
- Smartphone Accessories: Monster Elements On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones $130, more
- This APC 450VA UPS has 6 outlets for your router and more at $30 (Reg. $50)
- Looking for a new mechanical keyboard? We’ve got you covered with models from $25
- Express has major deals on fall essentials such as jackets, sweaters & jeans at just $30
- Anker gets you prepped for iPhone X launch day with new $8 cases
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Rebuild 3, Stacheify, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Diablo III Ultimate $15, Fallout 4 GOTY $40, more
- You can always use more screen space: LG 34″ UltraWide Monitor for $260 (Reg. $330)
- Daily Deals: Insignia 24″ 720p Roku TV $100, more
- Papa John’s has BOGO Large Pizzas and more discounts this week
- The North Face is up to 55% off at Nordstrom Rack with deals from $13
- Amazon offers up to 30% off Crayola products today: Modeling Dough set $15, more
- Stream Netflix and more w/ the Alexa-enabled Amazon Fire TV Stick for $30 shipped
- Netgear Arlo 6-Camera Security System now $150 off: $480 shipped (Today only)
- Amazon Black & Decker Gold Box: Drill/Driver Kit $60, Project Center/Vise $80, more
- Pack 2TB of storage on-the-go w/ WD’s $65 My Passport USB 3.0 Hard Drive (Reg. $80), more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Phorus intros wireless multi-room Sonos One competitor w/ Alexa
Satechi’s latest release lets you control Bluetooth devices with a remote
Sony Xperia Hello is a digital assistant that can follow you around the house
- Best Halloween costumes for your furry friends from just $6
- Nintendo’s New SNES-themed 3DS XL + Mario Kart coming holiday 2017, pre-order now
- Wiral Lite is the portable cable camera rig for GoPros and iPhones
- Extend the outdoor entertaining season with these fun accessories from $18
- Woobo stuffed animals deliver an Alexa-like experience for children
- This giant all-gold NES cart is actually the Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition
- Netflix November Preview: The Punisher, Mudbound, more titles on the way!
- This Nintendo Switch clone can play thousands of retro NES/SNES/N64 games [Video]
- Marvel x ThinkGeek Gear Up Collection offers clothing styles for every fan
- Airstream unveils new $100K trailer that sports modern day tech and panoramic views
- Best accessories to keep your garage organized
- comma.ai unveils EON dashcam with automatic recording, navigation and music streaming
- The Moon is the “world’s first levitating camera” that works w/ HomeKit and more
- IK Multimedia unveils a new sub-$100 audio interface for iOS and Mac
- HomeKit and Alexa compatibility highlight the new Triby IO speaker
- LEGO Ideas Women of NASA set brings brick-built space exploration to store shelves
- Platonics Ark is “the first 3D printer made specifically for architects”
- Laundry room accessories & gadgets you should try today under $50
- Snapchat has an official Dancing Hot Dog Halloween costume and it’s awesome
- Canon brings a 24.2MP APS-C sensor to its PowerShot G1 X MK3
- The Super Nt [Classic] plays original SNES cartridges, but at native 1080P
- Garmin Speak brings Alexa to your car with a simplified OLED display
- WaterField unveils its leather Ranger Holster for iPhone 8/Plus/X, pre-order now
- Samsung unveils new Connect Tag location tracker with SmartThings support and more
- Retroduck dock turns your iPhone into a vintage TV
- Sony debuts mirror-finish Star Wars Battlefront 2 PS4 Pro console bundle, more
- Make your new SNES Classic wireless with the 8bitdo receiver, pre-order now for $13