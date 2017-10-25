9to5Toys Lunch Break: $150 off 10.5-inch iPad Pro, Apple Watch Series 2 from $229, MacBook/iMac deals, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple Watch Series 2 Sport models discounted by $140 at Best Buy, deals from $229

Best Buy has $250 off MacBooks and up to $500 off iMacs in its Apple sale

Apple 2016 15-inch MacBook Pros discounted by up to $700 at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)

Carriers start to announce iPhone X trade-in deals, save up to $350

Target offers $150 gift card with iPhone 8/Plus purchase on monthly payment plan

Get ready for your iPhone 8/X with this wireless charger for $13 (Reg. $20)

iPhone X preorders are almost here, have a new case ready for under $4 shipped

Nike takes an extra 20% off clearance items w/ sneakers starting at $50

Target unveils initial Black Friday 2017 plans, new GiftNow option for simpler shopping

Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more

LVL geometric puzzler now matching App Store low at $1 (Reg. $2)

Start putting hilarious mustaches on all your friends: Stacheify for iOS now free

Shadow Fight 2 SE drops to lowest price ever on the App Store at $3

Stagehand Reverse Platformer for iOS hits lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $2)

Best iPhone & iPad Lightning Interfaces for home or on-the-go recording

MORE NEW DEALS:

Synology 2-Bay NAS handles all your storage woes for $180 shipped (Reg. $250)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Phorus intros wireless multi-room Sonos One competitor w/ Alexa

Satechi’s latest release lets you control Bluetooth devices with a remote

Sony Xperia Hello is a digital assistant that can follow you around the house