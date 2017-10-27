9to5Toys Lunch Break: BeatsX Headphones $109, 2017 9.7-inch iPad $80 off, DJI Mavic Pro (refurb) $730, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
BeatsX w/ Apple’s W1 audio chip drop to $109 shipped at Amazon
Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Pro discounted by up to $80
Master the skies w/ the DJI Mavic Pro for $730 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $999), more
Massive list of iPhone 7/8/Plus/X cases from $3.50 Prime shipped
Amazon launches iPhone X guide with the best cases, chargers, more from under $10
Best iPhone X cases, folios, covers and screen protectors
Speck offers an exclusive 15% off cases to celebrate iPhone X pre-order day
Best Buy surprises with up to $150 off 10.5-inch iPad Pro, prices start at $525
Apple Watch Series 2 Sport models discounted by $140 at Best Buy, deals from $229
Best Buy has $250 off MacBooks and up to $500 off iMacs in its Apple sale
Apple 2016 15-inch MacBook Pros discounted by up to $700 at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
Kohl’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Leak: DJI Spark $400, Echo Dot $30, Apple Watch deals, more
Target unveils initial Black Friday 2017 plans, new GiftNow option for simpler shopping
Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more
Blast through hoards of demonic demons in DOOM 3 for Mac at $2 (Lowest ever)
- LVL geometric puzzler now matching App Store low at $1 (Reg. $2)
- Heroes of Loot iOS dungeon-crawler now matching all-time low: $1 (Reg. $4)
- Start putting hilarious mustaches on all your friends: Stacheify for iOS now free
- Shadow Fight 2 SE drops to lowest price ever on the App Store at $3
- Stagehand Reverse Platformer for iOS hits lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $2)
Hands-on w/ Logitech’s new MX Speakers, Craft Keyboard, ERGO Trackball, more
9to5Rewards: Blast Motion’s iPhone-connected sports sensors improve your game [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Monoprice takes up to 20% off select Z-Wave sensors & accessories from $20 shipped
- Stranger Things collectibles, apparel and more to get you ready for season 2
- Burberry watches are up to 54% off with deals starting at $245 during Hautelooks Flash Sale
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Kingdom New Lands, Goat Simulator, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: South Park Fractured But Whole $45, Dishonored DOTO $20, more
- Daily Deals: Asus 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook (Refurb) $155, more
- Vudu’s $5 killer weekend sale has digital scary movies: Orphan, Rosemary’s Baby, more
- Get an Asus 23-inch Monitor and TP-Link Smart Plug 2-pack for $130 shipped ($210 value)
- Record the drive with YI’s $38 1080p Wide Angle Dash Camera (Reg. $50)
- Rockport Halloween Sale: boots, oxfords heels & more from $30
- Grovemade’s new Stainless Steel & Cork Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone
- Sony’s Xperia XZ 32GB Platinum Android Smartphone goes to $315 (Reg. $400)
- Smartphone Accessories: Eton Weather Radio w/ USB charger (2-Pack) $55, more
- Wired and Popular Science Magazine bundle for just $8 shipped (Reg. $25+)
- Converse cuts an extra 20% off all sale styles: Chuck Taylor, One Star & more
- Alpha & Sigma 3-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Strainers for $3.50 Prime shipped
- TP-Link’s best-selling Bluetooth Audio Receiver hits new Amazon all-time low at $18
- Get Nest features for less: Sensi Smart Thermostat & $20 GC for $97 (Reg. $130)
- Who needs iPhone X? Pick up a cert. refurb 5s for just $50 at Walmart
- Amazon has Halos & Glories Jewelry for just $19 as part of its Gold Box
- Pick up new bed sheets in Amazon’s Gold Box sale from $40 shipped
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes a $50 Applebee’s Gift Card for $39
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
AOC gives your MacBook Pro a 1080p USB-C portable monitor for under $200
Axis Gear brings window shades into the 21st Century w/ smartphone control and more
GardenSpace is a robotic smart camera that can keep your garden thriving
- Diaper bag must-haves from $6 for any new baby
- How-to: Turn your smart home into a haunted house just in time for Halloween
- Sony announces a7R III with improved battery life, touchscreen, dual SD slots
- Sensel’s customizable Morph touch-pad controller for Mac & iOS is now available
- OJO is the “world’s first projector for Nintendo Switch” and offers much more
- Hisense now has a $10,000 4K smart 100-inch laser TV
- Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore just launched and its adorable & affordable
- Phorus intros wireless multi-room Sonos One competitor w/ Alexa
- Satechi’s latest release lets you control Bluetooth devices with a remote
- Sony Xperia Hello is a digital assistant that can follow you around the house
- Best Halloween costumes for your furry friends from just $6
- Nintendo’s New SNES-themed 3DS XL + Mario Kart coming holiday 2017, pre-order now
- Wiral Lite is the portable cable camera rig for GoPros and iPhones
- Extend the outdoor entertaining season with these fun accessories from $18
- Woobo stuffed animals deliver an Alexa-like experience for children
- This giant all-gold NES cart is actually the Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition
- Netflix November Preview: The Punisher, Mudbound, more titles on the way!
- This Nintendo Switch clone can play thousands of retro NES/SNES/N64 games [Video]
- Marvel x ThinkGeek Gear Up Collection offers clothing styles for every fan
- Airstream unveils new $100K trailer that sports modern day tech and panoramic views
- Best accessories to keep your garage organized
- comma.ai unveils EON dashcam with automatic recording, navigation and music streaming