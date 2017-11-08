You can now view detailed App Store and iTunes purchase history on iOS

Apple today is making it easier for users to view purchase history directly from their iOS devices. The company revealed in an updated support document today that you can now view your App Store and iTunes purchase history in the Settings app on iOS…

Previously, as the support document notes, this functionality was only available through iTunes on Mac and PC. While you could view purchase history via the App Store and iTunes Store on iOS, it was purely for re-downloading purposes and didn’t show detailed pricing information.

In order to view purchase history on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, simply head into the Settings app and follow Apple’s steps below:

Go to Settings > [your name] > iTunes & App Store. Tap your Apple ID, then tap View Apple ID. You might be asked to authenticate your Apple ID. If you use Family Sharing, you’ll see in your purchase history what you bought using your Apple ID, but you won’t see what other family members bought. To see what other family members bought, sign in with their Apple ID. Scroll to Purchase History and tap it.

Apple further explains that purchase history is grouped by “the date that they were charged to the payment method that you have on file.” Items that have not yet been processed by your bank will appear under a “Pending” heading at the top of the interface.

If you tap on an item in the purchase history ledger, you’ll see more details such as the purchase/download date and the name of the device from which the content was purchased. You can also easily address discrepancies by clicking the “Report a Problem” button.

Furthermore, you can request a new email receipt to your inbox by tapping the “Resend” button, should have you accidentally deleted the first one.

For more details about this new functionality, head to Apple’s support webpage now. This is certainly a welcome change as having all of the information in one place makes managing your purchases and downloads considerably easier.

