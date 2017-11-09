9to5Toys Lunch Break: 15″ MacBook Pro $449 off, Apple Magic Mouse 2 $59, Samsung 28″ 4K Monitor $389, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s top-end 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 512GB now $449 off
Best Buy takes up to $249 off select MacBook Pro models starting at $1,150
Score Apple’s latest 128GB MacBook Air for just $780 shipped (Save $219)
Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 gets a $20 discount to $59 shipped
Add Samsung’s 28-inch QLED 4K Monitor to your desk for $389 shipped (Reg. $500)
Apple’s iPad mini 4 hits Black Friday price early at $275 (Reg. $399)
Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale takes $249 off iPad Pro starting at $525 shipped
Best Buy offers Apple Watch deals for under $200 in its early Black Friday deals
Anker launches iPhone X and Mac accessory sale from $6: new cases, cables, more
Best Buy’s Black Friday 2017 ad hits w/ big Apple discounts, smart home gear, TVs, much more
Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Roku, Xbox One/PS4, Dyson, much more!
Staples Black Friday 2017 ad: Echo Dot $30, Echo $80, printers, much more
Macy’s Black Friday 2017 ad: Apple Watch deals, home goods, Dyson, more
Meijer Black Friday 2017 ad: Amazon Echo, Google Home, Nintendo Switch, TVs and more
Office Depot Black Friday 2017 ad: Nest, Google Home, hard drives, monitors, more
Target’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch deals, new Echo, home goods, more
Amazon launches Countdown to Black Friday 2017 w/ revolving deals, gift guides, more
Dell’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Revealed: Bose QC Headphones $179, Xbox One/PS4 deals, more
JCPenney’s Black Friday 2017 Ad is here w/ deals on Google Home, Keurig, UHDTVs, more
eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more
Kohl’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Leak: DJI Spark $400, Echo Dot $30, Apple Watch deals, more
CVS Black Friday 2017 ad: $15 GC w/ 3-mo Xbox Live, BOGO free candy, more
Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday 2017 ad: Fitbit deals, 25% off The North Face, much more
HP Black Friday 2017 ad: Laptops, desktops, PC peripherals, cases and more
Cabela’s Black Friday 2017 ad: GoPro bundles, apparel, sporting goods, more
The colorful Blyss iOS puzzler drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- Moog iOS App Sale: Model 15 hits lowest price ever at $10, Animoog from $2, more
- uBar 4 Is an Awesome Replacement for the macOS Dock: $15 (Orig. $30)
- Clash of Dragmon on iOS gets its very first price drop: FREE (Reg. $1)
Review: Abode’s DIY Security System sports extensive features at a budget-friendly price
Xbox One X Project Scorpio Unboxing: First impressions w/ Microsoft’s new 4K console [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
VIZIO’s HDMI-enabled 3.0-Ch. Soundbar hits $100 shipped before Black Friday
- Get the DJI Osmo Handheld iPhone Gimbal for $159 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $300), more
- Sony’s Core 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers hit Amazon low at $73 shipped (Reg. $120+)
- This Brother Compact Laser Printer w/ AirPrint is just $60 (Refurb, Orig. $100)
- DYMO Rechargeable 280 Hand-Held Label Maker now under $15 Prime shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Surge Protector w/ 8 Outlets & 2 USB Ports $25, more
- HDHomeRun Connect Duo Tuner is now just $70 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Gift cards up to 20% off bring even deeper Black Friday deals: Toys R Us, Under Armour, more
- Save on toys, action figures, and other collectibles at Amazon from $2
- StarkBoard arrives on Indiegogo as a sub-$500 electric skateboard
- Don’t Starve survival RPG for iOS now matching all-time low at $1 (Reg. $3)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: To the Moon, Motorsport Manager 2, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite $32, Horizon Zero Dawn $16, more
- Today only, save up to 30% on Gummy Vitamins from $6 at Amazon
- Bundle up your kids with Cold Weather Gear from $10 Prime shipped
- Today only, Amazon offers jewelry gifts for her under $100
- L.L. Bean 25% off sitewide sale gets you stocked up for the holidays with deals from $30
- Kate Spade takes 30% off sitewide including handbags, apparel, accessories & more
- Make Movies More Immersive with the Beautiful DreamScreen HD Backlighting Kit for $155
- Ray-Ban Active Polarized Sunglasses are $80 (Reg. $185) at Cabela’s
- Double Thick Mattress Pad/Topper with Fitted Skirt from $104 at Amazon
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Amazon releases its Best Books of 2017 list with great gift ideas, curated guides, more
Panasonic launches the Lumix G9, a micro 4/3 camera geared toward photographers
How to: make your house smell wonderful for fall with these essentials
- The Jolt eBike is being called “the best electric bike on the planet” at $500
- Check out these new handmade aged denim iPhone X/8/Plus cases, pre-order now
- Amazon’s 2017 fashion gift guide is here & we are sharing our top finds under $100
- Samsung TVs now ship with integrated Sling TV service for the first time
- Microsoft unveils massive new Xbox One X Curry 4 VIP bundle
- Lynx is a new solar-powered security camera that sports a wide range of features
- The New Nintendo 2DS XL Poké Ball Edition is now available for purchase
- Best luggage to take with you this holiday season from $30
- Here’s the new LEGO-like Force Flyers DIY Fly n Drive Drone, available now
- iOttie unveils refreshed lineup of iPhone X-compatible mounts and Qi solutions
- Ever dreamed of living in a house made of LEGO? Airbnb has made it a reality
- Cozy up and grab a new book this fall from these must-have reads
- Own a piece of film history: Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber going up for auction
- Amazon’s new Retro Zone store has all the vintage gaming deals and gifts you need
- Nintendo unveils Zelda 2DS for Black Friday + new Breath of the Wild bundle
- Sony’s Aibo Robot makes a return, but won’t replace your real dog just yet
- Oprah’s gift guide is live on Amazon and here is our favorite picks
- Twelve South introduces new leather iPhone X cases from $50
- Barnes & Noble rolls out the NOOK GlowLight 3, its newest e-reader with Night Mode
- Best cold weather boots for men & women under $75
- Best Console Game Releases for November: Star Wars Battlefront 2, more
- The Rylo Camera offers cinematic 360-degree video supported by a powerful iOS app