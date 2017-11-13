9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7-inch iPad Pro $399, Anker Amazon Accessory Sale, Audio-Technica Bluetooth Headphones $99, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

B&H launches pre-Black Friday event clearing out previous-gen. Macs, iPad and more

Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale is here w/ deals from $6 Prime shipped

Audio-Technica Bluetooth Headphones matching Amazon low at $99

Caudabe offers exclusive 35% off its new iPhone X cases, starting at $19 shipped

PDFpen 9 Is the Easy Way to Edit, Merge and Mark Up Your PDFs on Mac for $31

Home Depot Black Friday 2017 ad: Google Home, Nest, Echo Show, more

The colorful Blyss iOS puzzler drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Unboxing: First impressions w/ Microsoft’s new 4K console [Video]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Smartphone Accessories: 3-pack iPhone X bumper cases for just $5, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Hitman Game of the Year Edition w/ all six episodes is out now for Mac [Video]

Polatap has to be the most portable Bluetooth audio and battery travel kit around