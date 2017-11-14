US trade commission launches probe into Apple over alleged patent infringement

According to a new report from Reuters, the United States International Trade Commission has launched an investigation into Apple over allegations of patent infringement. Details regarding the probe are sparse at his point, but the commission alleges the infringement applies to a multitude of Apple products…

The International Trade Commission says that the investigation was prompted by a complaint from Aqua Connect Inc and Strategic Technology Partners of Orange, California. The firm sued Apple in October of this year over select macOS features, but the International Trade Commission’s investigation appears to be broader than that.

The patent infringement, according to the ITC, relates to select models of the Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Apple TV. It’s unclear which specific models or features are targets.

Apple is currently under investigation by the ITC over Qualcomm’s allegations of patent infringement, but it appears that today’s announcement is different from that investigation.

JUST IN: U.S. International Trade Commission says it has launched investigation into allegations of patent infringement by Apple pic.twitter.com/teWjRsXWp4 — Reuters Tech News (@ReutersTech) November 14, 2017

