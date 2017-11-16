iHome launches affordable HomeKit-enabled Outdoor SmartPlug just in time for your holiday lights

Nov. 16th 2017

iHome today has released several new smart home products including the affordable Outdoor SmartPlug with HomeKit compatibility just in time for the holidays as well as three new Wi-Fi based home security sensors.

iHome’s new Outdoor SmartPlug with HomeKit is designed for outdoor lighting and even small appliances.  It can handle up to 1800W and has a 6-foot cord.

It just features one plug, but if that’s all you need it’s priced competitively at $40. For comparison, the iDevices outdoor option comes in at $70-$80, but it does feature two plugs (our review). In any case, having a smart plug for outdoor lighting, especially during the holidays is really handy.

The other new smart products in iHome’s lineup include a Wi-Fi Motion Sensor, Dual Leak Sensor, and a Door and Window Sensor. All three of these products are priced at $30, but they don’t include HomeKit support.

One of the benefits of all of these new products is that since they use Wi-Fi (instead of Bluetooth) there shouldn’t be any latency when controlling them from Apple’s Home app, Siri, or iHome’s control app. There’s also no hub needed.

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework that lets you control connected accessories from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and even Siri.
