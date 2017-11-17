9to5Toys Lunch Break: ecobee4 Thermostat $199, iPhone 7 official battery case $58, HP 27-inch USB-C Monitor $350, more

- Nov. 17th 2017 9:28 am PT

View Comments

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

ecobee4 HomeKit and Alexa-enabled Smart Thermostat now $199 before Black Friday, more

Keep your iPhone 7 going longer with Apple’s official battery case for $58 (Reg. $99)

Your MacBook deserves the HP Envy 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor at $350 (30% off)

DirecTV Now is giving away a free Apple TV 4K when you pre-pay for 4-mos of service

Nike takes an extra 25% off clearance with this promo code: Zoom XDX, Flyknit, Free RN, more

Nodus offers 20% off its new Italian leather iPhone X/8/Plus cases to 9to5 readers

ZeroLemon offers 9to5 readers its iPhone X Battery Case at the all-time low: $28 shipped

Caudabe offers exclusive 35% off its new iPhone X cases, starting at $19 shipped

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Apple: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Watch from $179, Beats, much more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Games: PS4 Slim + $50 GC $199, PS4 Pro $350, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – 4K Ultra HDTVs: Sharp 50-inch Smart TV with Roku $180more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Smart Home: Amazon Echo $80, Philips Hue Color Starter Kit $160, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Amazon: Echo Dot $30, Kindle $50, Cloud Cam $100, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Google: Home $79, Nest Thermostat $199, Chromecast $20, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Streamers: Apple TV 4K + $50 GC, 4K Roku Stick+ $48more

Best of Black Friday – Home Goods: KitchenAid Stand Mixer $180, Keurig K55 Brewer $60, more

Amazon Black Friday 2017 preview: all-time lows on Echo, Kindle, SanDisk, TVs, more

Best Buy’s Black Friday 2017 ad hits w/ big Apple discounts, smart home gear, TVs, much more

Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Roku, Xbox One/PS4, Dyson, much more!

Target’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch deals, new Echo, home goods, more

 Toys R Us Black Friday 2017 ad: PS4/Xbox, LEGO, Nerf, Fisher Price, more

Get 8 Top Apps with the Black Friday Mac Bundle ft. PDF Expert and Roxio Toast Titanium: $30 (Orig. $493)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Smartphone Accessories: Sony Premium Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones $228, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Review: ElevationDock 4 lives up to its self claimed title of ‘the best dock for iPhone’

Home decor trends that we are loving for fall 2017 from $30

Hands-on: Satechi’s Wireless Charger is one of the best-looking iPhone X compatible charging solutions [Video]

