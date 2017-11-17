9to5Toys Lunch Break: ecobee4 Thermostat $199, iPhone 7 official battery case $58, HP 27-inch USB-C Monitor $350, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

ecobee4 HomeKit and Alexa-enabled Smart Thermostat now $199 before Black Friday, more

Keep your iPhone 7 going longer with Apple’s official battery case for $58 (Reg. $99)

Your MacBook deserves the HP Envy 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor at $350 (30% off)

DirecTV Now is giving away a free Apple TV 4K when you pre-pay for 4-mos of service

Nodus offers 20% off its new Italian leather iPhone X/8/Plus cases to 9to5 readers

ZeroLemon offers 9to5 readers its iPhone X Battery Case at the all-time low: $28 shipped

Caudabe offers exclusive 35% off its new iPhone X cases, starting at $19 shipped

Amazon Black Friday 2017 preview: all-time lows on Echo, Kindle, SanDisk, TVs, more

Toys R Us Black Friday 2017 ad: PS4/Xbox, LEGO, Nerf, Fisher Price, more

Get 8 Top Apps with the Black Friday Mac Bundle ft. PDF Expert and Roxio Toast Titanium: $30 (Orig. $493)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Smartphone Accessories: Sony Premium Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones $228, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Review: ElevationDock 4 lives up to its self claimed title of ‘the best dock for iPhone’

Home decor trends that we are loving for fall 2017 from $30

Hands-on: Satechi’s Wireless Charger is one of the best-looking iPhone X compatible charging solutions [Video]