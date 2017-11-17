9to5Toys Lunch Break: ecobee4 Thermostat $199, iPhone 7 official battery case $58, HP 27-inch USB-C Monitor $350, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
ecobee4 HomeKit and Alexa-enabled Smart Thermostat now $199 before Black Friday, more
Keep your iPhone 7 going longer with Apple’s official battery case for $58 (Reg. $99)
Your MacBook deserves the HP Envy 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor at $350 (30% off)
DirecTV Now is giving away a free Apple TV 4K when you pre-pay for 4-mos of service
Nike takes an extra 25% off clearance with this promo code: Zoom XDX, Flyknit, Free RN, more
Nodus offers 20% off its new Italian leather iPhone X/8/Plus cases to 9to5 readers
ZeroLemon offers 9to5 readers its iPhone X Battery Case at the all-time low: $28 shipped
Caudabe offers exclusive 35% off its new iPhone X cases, starting at $19 shipped
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Apple: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Watch from $179, Beats, much more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Games: PS4 Slim + $50 GC $199, PS4 Pro $350, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – 4K Ultra HDTVs: Sharp 50-inch Smart TV with Roku $180, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Smart Home: Amazon Echo $80, Philips Hue Color Starter Kit $160, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Amazon: Echo Dot $30, Kindle $50, Cloud Cam $100, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Google: Home $79, Nest Thermostat $199, Chromecast $20, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Streamers: Apple TV 4K + $50 GC, 4K Roku Stick+ $48, more
Best of Black Friday – Home Goods: KitchenAid Stand Mixer $180, Keurig K55 Brewer $60, more
Amazon Black Friday 2017 preview: all-time lows on Echo, Kindle, SanDisk, TVs, more
Best Buy’s Black Friday 2017 ad hits w/ big Apple discounts, smart home gear, TVs, much more
Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Roku, Xbox One/PS4, Dyson, much more!
Target’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch deals, new Echo, home goods, more
Toys R Us Black Friday 2017 ad: PS4/Xbox, LEGO, Nerf, Fisher Price, more
Get 8 Top Apps with the Black Friday Mac Bundle ft. PDF Expert and Roxio Toast Titanium: $30 (Orig. $493)
- One of the best table tennis games on iOS is now just $1 (Reg. $3)
- MyBrushes painting and sketch Mac app drops to just $1 (Reg. $20)
- KORG’s Gadget synth/music production platform for iOS: $20 (Reg. $40)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Smartphone Accessories: Sony Premium Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones $228, more
- Sony PS4 Wireless Controllers drop to Black Friday pricing at Amazon: $39 shipped
- Vera Bradley takes 50% off totes, duffels & more this weekend only w/ deals as low as $17
- Xbox Live Black Friday 2017 up to 65% off: AC Origins, FIFA, Madden, Witcher 3, many more
- Costco takes at least 15% off iTunes gift cards w/ email delivery
- Have Alexa turn on the heat w/ Sensi’s Smart Thermostat + $10 GC for $89 (Reg. $129)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Doom and Destiny, Cradle of Egypt, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Forza 3 Xbox One S + Battlefront 2 & Evil Within 2 for $266, more
- Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver sports AirPlay, Bluetooth, more for $250 (Reg. $350)
- Amazon’s Gold Box offers the Hot Chocolate Design Mary Jane Flats for just $49 (Reg. $70)
- Linksys AC1600 802.11ac Smart Wi-Fi Router drops to $50 shipped (50% off)
- Let this $130 robotic vacuum handle the chores throughout the holidays (Reg. $180)
- Get a 4×8-inch Custom Photo Calendar for $3 (Reg. $10), more
- Get $75 worth of Starbucks gift card stocking stuffers for $65 at Sam’s Club
- FujiFilm’s Instax printers let you develop images at home from iPhone, more for $127
- Samsung 80W 2-Ch. Soundbar Speaker for $80 (Reg. $120), today only
- Stanley’s Classic 16-oz Travel Press Mug drops to Amazon low at under $20
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box has KidKraft Toys, Kitchens and more from $28
- Cord-cutters: Rocketfish 40-mile HDTV Antenna + Netflix $30 Gift Card for $50
- DC Comics Blu-ray Bundles from $35 at Amazon include up to 9-films
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes a popular Kershaw Blur Folding Knife for $35 (Reg. $50)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Review: ElevationDock 4 lives up to its self claimed title of ‘the best dock for iPhone’
Home decor trends that we are loving for fall 2017 from $30
Hands-on: Satechi’s Wireless Charger is one of the best-looking iPhone X compatible charging solutions [Video]
- LEGO intros Rey and Kylo Ren as the latest BrickHeadz to join its lineup
- BenQ is showing off its ‘first affordable 4K projector’ to the world
- Apogee’s new Lightning/USB MiC+ brings world-class quality to your iOS and Mac setup
- BoxLock is a new system of protecting your packages from theft at home
- NextDesk becomes XDesk, launches vintage ultra-premium executive standing workspaces
- Sephora’s Insider Sale is now live, here are our top picks
- Devialet unveils new sleek AirPlay-enabled Phantom speaker w/ 1200W of power
- Geio is the world’s first battle bot complete with futuristic design and FPS remote viewing
- Add new dishes to spruce up your holiday table before Thanksgiving
- MyLifter 2.0 is the smartest storage system to ever hit your garage
- Hitman Game of the Year Edition w/ all six episodes is out now for Mac [Video]
- Top advent calendars for 2017: Sephora, Harry Potter, LEGO, & more
- Polatap has to be the most portable Bluetooth audio and battery travel kit around
- Bang & Olufsen shows off gorgeous new $299 AirPlay, Chromecast & Bluetooth M3 speaker
- The CC Aurora is a small portable projector with big features and a long lasting battery
- The new iRig HD 2 condenser mic for Mac/iOS is now available for purchase
- Keep cozy & warm w/ these must-have items under $50 that make great gifts too
- StarkBoard arrives on Indiegogo as a sub-$500 electric skateboard
- Amazon releases its Best Books of 2017 list with great gift ideas, curated guides, more
- Panasonic launches the Lumix G9, a micro 4/3 camera geared toward photographers
- How to: make your house smell wonderful for fall with these essentials
- The Jolt eBike is being called “the best electric bike on the planet” at $500
- Check out these new handmade aged denim iPhone X/8/Plus cases, pre-order now
- Amazon’s 2017 fashion gift guide is here & we are sharing our top finds under $100
- Samsung TVs now ship with integrated Sling TV service for the first time
- Microsoft unveils massive new Xbox One X Curry 4 VIP bundle
- Lynx is a new solar-powered security camera that sports a wide range of features
- The New Nintendo 2DS XL Poké Ball Edition is now available for purchase