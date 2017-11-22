9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Series 1 $179, Fantastical 2 for iOS/Mac from $3, Nest Black Friday deals, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple Watch Series 1 hits Black Friday price from $179
Grab an Apple Watch Series 3 w/ up to $105 of Kohl’s Cash
Fantastical 2 gets annual 50% off price drop: iOS from $3, Mac for $40
Nest Black Friday deals: 3rd Gen. Thermostat $199, E $149, Cam IQ $249, more
DJI Spark Mini Drone now under Black Friday price for 9to5 readers: $389 shipped ($110 off)
iTunes launches massive Black Friday $5 HD movie sale w/ new and old hits
Pick up Apple’s 2017 MacBook Pro without Touch Bar for just $1,090 shipped
Anker’s biggest sale of the year arrives at Amazon for Black Friday w/ deals from $8
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Apple: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Watch from $179, Beats, much more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – our top 10 deals for Thanksgiving week (that we know of)
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Headphones: Bose QuietComfort 25 $179, Beats from $100, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Home Audio: Sonos PLAYBAR $600, Samsung Sound+ $300, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Games: PS4 Slim + $50 GC $199, PS4 Pro $350, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – 4K Ultra HDTVs: Sharp 50-inch Smart TV with Roku $180, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Smart Home: Amazon Echo $80, Philips Hue Color Starter Kit $160, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Amazon: Echo Dot $30, Kindle $50, Cloud Cam $100, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Google: Home $79, Nest Thermostat $199, Chromecast $20, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Streamers: Apple TV 4K + $50 GC, 4K Roku Stick+ $48, more
Best iOS & Mac App Deals Black Friday Edition: Hitman GO, 2Do, Deus Ex The Fall, many more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Nomad’s Black Friday sale is here w/ up to 65% off iPhone X cases, Apple Watch gear, more
- Mackie’s best-selling CR3 Multimedia Monitors are back down to only $80
- Lacoste Black Friday Sale: 40% off sitewide + free shipping w/ deals from $7
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Burger King, Applebee’s, Cabela’s, Barnes & Noble, more
- Black Friday deals on Steam Link at $5 & Steam Controller at $33 now live (lowest prices ever)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth Speaker $33 (Reg. $50), more
- Amazon’s Black Friday Fashion Sale is here: top picks including UGG, Fossil, adidas from $10
- Get a free 1-year membership to ShopRunner and score 2-day shipping this holiday
- Protect your quadcopter while it’s on the ground with this Lowepro DroneGuard Kit for just $20
- The popular Blue Microphones Yeti Mic now $89 in multiple colors (Reg. $130)
- Best Game Deals Black Friday Edition: Xbox One X + Battlefront 2 & COD WWII $550, more
- Oakley Black Friday Sale: 20% off sunglasses & 50% off apparel
- Philips Norelco OneBlade hybrid electric shaver for $15 (Reg. $35)
- Get the sound your HDTV deserves w/ the $155 Yamaha Bluetooth Soundbar (Reg. $400)
- Roku’s latest 4K Streaming Stick+ gets first price drop to $48 (Reg. $70)
- Amazon offers deep deals on Huawei: Watch 2 $179, Band 2 Pro Activity Tracker $50, more
- Keep your networking gear online with the APC 900VA 9-outlet UPS for $60 (Reg. $100)
- Amazon 1-Day Hape Toys Sale: Wooden Doll House $10, Uke $17, Builder Set $72, more
- Tell Alexa to turn on the lights with this 2-pack of TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Switches for $45
- Pick up the Philips Hue 3rd Gen. Color Starter Kit at the lowest we’ve seen: $110 (Reg. $150)
- Amazon discounts Fossil Q Android Wear Smartwatches to $93 shipped
- Control it all with the Logitech Harmony Smart Remote for $65 (Reg. $80+)
- Amazon has Status Audio CB-1 Closed Back Headphones for $55 shipped (Reg. $79)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
- Review: ElevationDock 4 lives up to its self claimed title of ‘the best dock for iPhone’
- Home decor trends that we are loving for fall 2017 from $30
- LEGO intros Rey and Kylo Ren as the latest BrickHeadz to join its lineup
- BenQ is showing off its ‘first affordable 4K projector’ to the world
- Apogee’s new Lightning/USB MiC+ brings world-class quality to your iOS and Mac setup
- BoxLock is a new system of protecting your packages from theft at home
- NextDesk becomes XDesk, launches vintage ultra-premium executive standing workspaces
- Sephora’s Insider Sale is now live, here are our top picks
- Devialet unveils new sleek AirPlay-enabled Phantom speaker w/ 1200W of power
- Geio is the world’s first battle bot complete with futuristic design and FPS remote viewing
- Add new dishes to spruce up your holiday table before Thanksgiving
- MyLifter 2.0 is the smartest storage system to ever hit your garage
- Hitman Game of the Year Edition w/ all six episodes is out now for Mac [Video]
- Top advent calendars for 2017: Sephora, Harry Potter, LEGO, & more
- Polatap has to be the most portable Bluetooth audio and battery travel kit around