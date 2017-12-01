Global smartphone sales return to growth; Apple up 5.7% year-on-year in Q3 – Gartner

- Dec. 1st 2017 3:56 am PT

Gartner predicted last month that global smartphone sales would return to growth next year, and its latest numbers show that this was actually achieved sooner than expected, in Q3 this year.

Global sales of smartphones to end users totalled 383 million units in the third quarter of 2017, a 3 percent increase over the same period in 2016, according to Gartner, Inc. All of the top five smartphone vendors achieved double-digit growth apart from Apple …

Apple’s growth in Q3 was of course constrained by those awaiting the launch of the iPhone X in Q4, limiting year-on-year sales growth to 5.7%.

Gartner said that Apple also returned to growth in China, and saw strong sales in India and other emerging markets. This was primarily ascribed to sales of legacy handsets, right the way back to the iPhone 5S, still sold in some markets at a price of around $240.

Apple’s worldwide market share climbed slightly from 11.6% in Q3 2016 to 11.9% in the same quarter this year. Samsung comfortably held its top slot with 19.3%, thanks to a wide range of phones at all price points as well as its latest flagships doing well against Chinese brands.

Chart: Statista

