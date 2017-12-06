Apple Store app for iOS adds support for buying iPhones w/o carrier pre-authorization, more

Apple has quietly updated its Apple Store app for iOS this evening. The update bring the app to version 4.4 and includes new checkout features, a new iPhone purchasing option, and iOS 11 enhancements…

The update brings a new scanner that makes it easier to add your credit card information at checkout. This means you no longer have to take the time to manually enter your credit details, making the checkout process significantly easier.

Furthermore, Apple says that users can now buy a full-price iPhone without going through the pre-authorization process, another move that significantly speeds up the checkout process. Instead of going through the pre-authorization process, users will simply activate later. Note this process has been available on Apple.com for the iPhone X since November.

Finally, Apple says there are various other iOS 11 enhancements included in this update:

