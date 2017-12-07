Honeywell releases HomeKit support update for Lyric security system Controller

After previously announcing incoming HomeKit support for its Lyric security system products, Honeywell today confirmed that the update is now available for users:

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

Honeywell (NYSE: HON), a leading Connected Home solutions provider, announced that its Lyric Controller Home Security System is now certified for use with Apple HomeKit…The Lyric Controller Home Security System is the latest in a line of reliable Honeywell smart home solutions with the power of connected to HomeKit.

The support comes via an update for the company’s Lyric Controller product, a 7-inch touchscreen with a built-in camera that acts a hub for controlling the other components of the Lyric security system. The Controller allows users to interact with the company’s keypad, cameras, smoke detector, door/window and motion sensors, sirens and more.

Honeywell notes that the Lyric product lineup is the “first professionally installed and monitored security system” to support Apple’s HomeKit. “With pro-monitored security service, the central station can quickly contact first responders.”

Both existing and future Lyric Controller users will get access to the free software update that enables HomeKit support.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: