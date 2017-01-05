Honeywell extends Lyric Platform with Lyric Cameras & HomeKit-compatibility for Lyric Security system

Honeywell has announced today their first-ever Lyric Cameras and eventual software upgrade for Lyric Security systems, which will make the system compatible with Apple’s HomeKit. Honeywell’s two new Wi-Fi indoor cameras, the Lyric C1 and C2, pair with the Lyric app to access live streaming, recorded events, and alerts for when something is seen or analyzed like a smoke/CO detector going off.

Of the two Lyric Cameras, the Lyric C1 Camera captures HD footage at 30fps with a 135-degree viewing angle. The C2 captures in Full HD at 30fps as well, with a slightly larger viewing angle at 138-degrees. Both models feature a speaker and two-way microphones to make communication easy. The cameras rely on wired power, not batteries, and come with an 8GB SD card incase the connected Wi-Fi network were to go down. Lyric Cameras come with free daily cloud storage but upgrades to 7 and 30-day capacities are also available. Interestingly enough, the Lyric Cameras are not mentioned to eventually receive HomeKit compatibility with live video feed monitoring.

Launched in 2016, the Home Security and Control system is the first pro-installed and pro-monitored security system to add HomeKit compatibility. While not available today, the HomeKit software upgrade will eventually reach current and future Lyric Security customers. Honeywell notes that the Lyric Security controller is set to remain as the hub for securely arming and disarming the system. The integration with HomeKit is primarily as way to push notifications to your iOS device to warn of potentially unusual activity.

Honeywell Lyric C1 Wi-Fi Indoor Camera Honeywell Lyric C2 Wi-Fi Indoor Camera

The Lyric C1 and C2 Wi-Fi Indoor Cameras, and the Security and Home Controller software upgrade with HomeKit compatibility will be available in the first quarter of 2017. Visit Honeywell’s site for more information on a Home Security and Control System installation.