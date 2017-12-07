SiriusXM releases new app bringing streaming radio service to Apple TV users

Just a week after launching support for CarPlay, Sirius today announced a new app for Apple TV. This means users can now access Sirius XM content right from their living room on the big screen…

The SiriusXM app for Apple TV is available for fourth-gen Apple TV users, as well as Apple TV 4K users.

SiriusXM for Apple TV offers content familiar to anyone who has used Sirius in the past. You get access to over 200 channels, as well as on demand access to popular shows and interviews.

Apple TV lets you stream the perfect soundtrack for your home right through your TV. So, family nights, hanging out with friends, even just curling up on the couch can now sound amazing. Plus, Apple AirPlay lets you stream SiriusXM from your iPhone or iPad to your Apple TV with just the push of a button.

There’s also support for customizing what you hear by choosing your favorite artists, stations, and comedy acts. Furthermore, your preferences sync to your Sirius account, so you can pick up right where you left off on iOS or in CarPlay:

You can make your listening even more your own by customizing music & comedy channels to hear more of the artists and songs you love

With the recent additions of Apple CarPlay and Apple TV support, SiriusXM might be a more enticing subscription for Apple users. SiriusXM for Apple TV is included with both SiriusXM All Access trials and paid subscriptions.

If you’re interested in subscribing, you can currently get 6 months of service for just $30 – that comes out to $5 per month, which is $11 less than the normal $15.99 per month rate.

