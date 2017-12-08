Six Southeast Asian countries to get official online Apple sales through Lazada

Six countries in Southeast Asia will soon be able to order Apple products online, secure in the knowledge that they are buying genuine items sourced from the Cupertino company. Alibaba-owned online store Lazada announced a partnership with Apple today.

Currently, online sales in the region are often made through grey market suppliers, with the consequent risks of buying counterfeit products or paying inflated prices …

TechInAsia reports that four countries go live today, with two others to follow.

Apple’s Lazada store opens today in Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore, with Malaysia joining the party on Monday. Vietnam too will participate at an unconfirmed date. Alibaba-owned Lazada will get stock directly from Apple, said the firm today, after forming an agreement with the Cupertino company.

Lazada is already a popular source of branded products, selling products from 3,000 larger companies and 135,000 small businesses. It offers a points and rebate scheme which can be worth as much as 5-10% of total spend.

Apple’s only direct presence in the region is its sole Apple Store in Singapore, which finally opened in May after first being promised back in 2015.

