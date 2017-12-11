9to5Toys Lunch Break: $150 off iPad Pro, Amazon Logitech Sale from $12, DJI Spark $289, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro and iPad mini 4 discounted by up to $125

Today only, Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $150 off at Best Buy

Assassin’s Creed Identity on iOS now matching lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $5)

Review: Pad & Quill’s Bella Fino iPhone X Wallet Case delivers w/ premium materials & a snug fit

Review: LEGO’s Finn & Phasma BrickHeadz are adorable additions to your Star Wars collection

MORE NEW DEALS:

Grab the Logitech UE BOOM 2 for $77 or the MEGABOOM at $130, today only

NEW PRODUCTS:

Honda set to unveil four adorable robot concepts at CES with facial interactions, more

Here’s how to make your very own customized LEGO mechanical keyboard

How-to spruce up your mantel for Christmas under $50