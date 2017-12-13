9to5Toys Lunch Break: 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB $300 off, August HomeKit Lock $130, djay Pro for iOS $5, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ 512GB storage is $300 off (Tax NY/NJ only)
August’s HomeKit-compatible 2nd Gen. Smart Lock is at a new all-time low: $130 (Reg. $150)
djay Pro for iPhone/iPad get its yearly 50% off price drop from $5 (Reg. up to $20)
Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro and iPad mini 4 discounted by up to $125
iTunes Holiday Digital Movie Sale has favorites from $3: Elf, Home Alone, Charlie Brown, more
Blair’s Favorite Smart Home Gadgets
Trevor’s five favorite tech gifts under $50
Jared’s Favorite Tech Toys – Robots, Cars and more
Justin’s Favorite Gifts for Musicians – keyboards, accessories, more
Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Tech Picks featuring Nike, Fitbit, S’well, adidas, more
Patrick’s Favorite Smartphone Accessories w/ Bose, Twelve South, more
Assassin’s Creed Identity on iOS now matching lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $5)
- OK Golf on iOS and Apple TV is now down to just $1 (Reg. $3)
- Another Sega classic is now FREE for the first time: Streets of Rage on iOS/Android (Reg. $1)
- Earth 3D Amazing Atlas now matching lowest price in years at $1 on iPad (Reg. 3)
Review: Pad & Quill’s Bella Fino iPhone X Wallet Case delivers w/ premium materials & a snug fit
MORE NEW DEALS:
The Osmo Genius Kit turns your iPad into a unique learning tool: $67 (Reg. $90)
WD easystore 2TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $60, today only
- Up to 20% off Gift Cards: Staples, Cirque du Soleil, Uber, Burger King, more
- Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum: cert. refurbished for $260 shipped (Orig. $500)
- Own the Peanuts Charlie Brown Christmas Tree for only $6 from Amazon
- JBL’s Google Assistant-powered LINK Bluetooth Speakers 20% off, from $120
- Nike, adidas, Under Armour, PUMA & more up to 60% off during 6pm’s Winter Training Sale
- Smartphone Accessories: iClever Smart Power Strip with 3 USB and 3 AC Outlets for $14, more
- Gamevice MFi Controller adds support for iPhone X and Sphero Droids, now 20% off
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Sky Gamblers titles, Star Wars Pinball, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Destiny 2 $25, Star Wars Battlefront 2 $40, more
- Amazon is offering fine jewelry gifts starting at $100: necklaces, earrings, rings, more
- This HomeKit-enabled Smart Lightbulb Socket is just $28 shipped (Reg. $40)
- Storyist for Mac Is a Powerful Writing App That’s Made for Fiction: $16 (Orig. $59)
- Save files from your iOS devices with the SanDisk 128GB Wireless Flash Drive for $52
- Amazon 1-day pet blowout: dog/cat treats from $4, up to 40% off toys, much more
- Banana Republic Factory takes 50-70% off sitewide w/ deals from $20
- Sennheiser HD 4.40 Bluetooth Headphones drop 33% to $100 at Amazon & Best Buy
- Amazon has Christmas Tree ornaments from $4: Star Wars, Disney, Traditional, more
- Carry all your gear in the Lowepro Passport Sling Camera Bag: $20 (Reg. $45)
- Amazon offers 40% off Philips grooming: Sonicare Electric Flosser $33, more
- Control and schedule outlets with TP-Link’s Smart Plug for $20 (33% off)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Pad & Quill intros the ‘world’s first handmade all-leather iPhone X bumper case’
Move over Alexa, Clapboss is a new clap-activated way to control your smart home
Marvel announces exclusive comics coming to Kindle and comiXology next year
- Best toddler learning toys to buy this holiday season
- X-Shock earbuds are truly wireless and light up to keep you safe at night
- Relay is a kid-focused cellular walkie-talkie with Google Assistant, GPS, more
- Best perfume & cologne gift sets for the holidays from $45
- AudioSwift transforms your Apple Trackpad into a MIDI controller, drum pads & more
- Honda set to unveil four adorable robot concepts at CES with facial interactions, more
- Here’s how to make your very own customized LEGO mechanical keyboard
- How-to spruce up your mantel for Christmas under $50
- This eBike sports BMX styling w/ an aluminum frame, 40+ mile range and more
- Power your iPhone X with this new adorable Pikachu wireless charger
- Top watches for men this holiday season: Tissot, MVMT, Fitbit, Fossil & more
- Nixon’s new watches from a galaxy far far away are the perfect timepiece for Star Wars fans
- Kodak Mini Shot is the latest instant print camera that can also print right from your smartphone
- Apogee and Sennheiser team up for new Apple Store exclusive 3D Lightning Headphones
- Freefly Movi takes on DJI with its powerful new iPhone stabilization rig
- GoBag is a backpack w/ a built-in vacuum bag to hold a weeks essentials
- Valve’s ‘Bridge Constructor Portal’ hits PC/mobile December 20 – Switch, more early 2018
- X6 is the ‘lightest, compact and most versatile’ USB-C power bank yet
- Kleverness is a unique smart lighting system that’s compatible with HomeKit and more
- LEGO’s latest collectible minifigures feature Mermaid Batman, Tropical Joker and more
- ZED Mini camera brings the real world to your virtual reality experience
- Mikme is a truly wireless microphone that has studio quality recording abilities