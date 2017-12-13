9to5Toys Lunch Break: 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB $300 off, August HomeKit Lock $130, djay Pro for iOS $5, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ 512GB storage is $300 off (Tax NY/NJ only)

August’s HomeKit-compatible 2nd Gen. Smart Lock is at a new all-time low: $130 (Reg. $150)

djay Pro for iPhone/iPad get its yearly 50% off price drop from $5 (Reg. up to $20)

Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro and iPad mini 4 discounted by up to $125

iTunes Holiday Digital Movie Sale has favorites from $3: Elf, Home Alone, Charlie Brown, more

Assassin’s Creed Identity on iOS now matching lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $5)

Review: Pad & Quill’s Bella Fino iPhone X Wallet Case delivers w/ premium materials & a snug fit

MORE NEW DEALS:

The Osmo Genius Kit turns your iPad into a unique learning tool: $67 (Reg. $90)

WD easystore 2TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $60, today only

NEW PRODUCTS:

Pad & Quill intros the ‘world’s first handmade all-leather iPhone X bumper case’

Move over Alexa, Clapboss is a new clap-activated way to control your smart home

Marvel announces exclusive comics coming to Kindle and comiXology next year