Here are all of the airports and malls that support indoor maps in iOS 11

iOS 11 introduced a new indoor mapping feature that offers walking directions through a variety of different airports and malls. Apple has been slowly rolling out support for additional buildings, but changes and additions have been hard to track…

Today, however, Apple added indoor mapping details to iOS 11 Feature Availability webpage, making it easy to keep track of changes…

On the iOS 11 Feature Availability webpage, Apple now specifically outlines which airports and malls support indoor mapping. Currently, indoor mapping is supported at 34 airports around the world (via MacRumors).

All of the airports where indoor maps are supported:

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol AMS

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport BWI

Berlin Tegel Airport TXL

Berlin Schönefeld Airport SXF

Chicago O’Hare International Airport ORD

Chicago Midway International Airport MDW

Denver International Airport DEN

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport DTW

Edmonton International Airport YEG

Geneva Airport GVA

Hong Kong International Airport HKG

Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport IAH

Houston William P. Hobby Airport HOU

Indianapolis International Airport IND

Jacksonville International Airport JAX

Las Vegas McCarran International Airport LAS

London Heathrow Airport LHR

London Gatwick Airport LGW

Los Angeles International Airport LAX

Orange County John Wayne Airport SNA

Miami International Airport MIA

Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport MSP

Nashville International Airport BNA

New York John F. Kennedy International Airport JFK

New York LaGuardia Airport LGA

Newark Liberty International Airport EWR

Oakland International Airport OAK

Philadelphia International Airport PHL

Pittsburgh International Airport PIT

Portland International Airport PDX

San Diego International Airport SAN

San Jose Norman Y. Mineta International Airport SJC

Seattle–Tacoma International Airport SEA

Vancouver International Airport YVR

As for malls, Apple is a bit more vague but says that indoor mapping is supported at malls in 9 cities.

All of the malls where indoor maps are available:

Baltimore, MD

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Los Angeles, CA

New York, NY

Philadelphia, PA

San Francisco, CA

San Jose, CA

Washington, DC

Indoor maps make it easy to navigate through otherwise complex structures. For airports you can quickly find the location of gates and baggage claims, food courts, and more. Meanwhile, mall maps let you filter stores by category and find out where your favorite retailers are located.

