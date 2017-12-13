Here are all of the airports and malls that support indoor maps in iOS 11

iOS 11 introduced a new indoor mapping feature that offers walking directions through a variety of different airports and malls. Apple has been slowly rolling out support for additional buildings, but changes and additions have been hard to track…
Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover
Today, however, Apple added indoor mapping details to iOS 11 Feature Availability webpage, making it easy to keep track of changes…
On the iOS 11 Feature Availability webpage, Apple now specifically outlines which airports and malls support indoor mapping. Currently, indoor mapping is supported at 34 airports around the world (via MacRumors).
All of the airports where indoor maps are supported:
- Amsterdam Airport Schiphol AMS
- Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport BWI
- Berlin Tegel Airport TXL
- Berlin Schönefeld Airport SXF
- Chicago O’Hare International Airport ORD
- Chicago Midway International Airport MDW
- Denver International Airport DEN
- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport DTW
- Edmonton International Airport YEG
- Geneva Airport GVA
- Hong Kong International Airport HKG
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport IAH
- Houston William P. Hobby Airport HOU
- Indianapolis International Airport IND
- Jacksonville International Airport JAX
- Las Vegas McCarran International Airport LAS
- London Heathrow Airport LHR
- London Gatwick Airport LGW
- Los Angeles International Airport LAX
- Orange County John Wayne Airport SNA
- Miami International Airport MIA
- Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport MSP
- Nashville International Airport BNA
- New York John F. Kennedy International Airport JFK
- New York LaGuardia Airport LGA
- Newark Liberty International Airport EWR
- Oakland International Airport OAK
- Philadelphia International Airport PHL
- Pittsburgh International Airport PIT
- Portland International Airport PDX
- San Diego International Airport SAN
- San Jose Norman Y. Mineta International Airport SJC
- Seattle–Tacoma International Airport SEA
- Vancouver International Airport YVR
As for malls, Apple is a bit more vague but says that indoor mapping is supported at malls in 9 cities.
All of the malls where indoor maps are available:
- Baltimore, MD
- Boston, MA
- Chicago, IL
- Los Angeles, CA
- New York, NY
- Philadelphia, PA
- San Francisco, CA
- San Jose, CA
- Washington, DC
Indoor maps make it easy to navigate through otherwise complex structures. For airports you can quickly find the location of gates and baggage claims, food courts, and more. Meanwhile, mall maps let you filter stores by category and find out where your favorite retailers are located.
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: