Twitterrific 5 updated with power-saving true black theme for iPhone X, and more

The Iconfactory has updated Twitterific 5 for iPhone to include a true black theme primarily aimed at iPhone X users. In addition to the visual appeal, OLED screens don’t need to power black areas, so it will also save battery-life …

Other visual enhancements include support for different avatar shapes – rounded rectangle, squircle, circle & square – and improved font size selections.

One major new feature is automatic poll detection, which looks for common poll markers, offering a new button at the bottom of the tweet. You can also tag a tweet with #poll or use a graph or ballot box Emoji at the beginning or end of the tweet.

In addition to bug fixes, a number of other enhancements have been made:

Muffle rules can now be deactivated without having to delete them and will automatically deactivate themselves after 60 days of inactivity

Muffle editor now shows totals for the number of active rules in each section and a grand total at the bottom of the screen

More improvements to smart invert

Now prefers to display the username on tweets if there isn’t enough space for both the username and display name

Added an unread indicator dot to tweets

Unified/improved the colors for the default themes

Added support for the Dynamic Type accessibility feature

Refreshed the More Actions icon

Quoted tweets now include a timestamp and respect the hidden thumbnail mode

The text of quoted tweets now flows around the media thumbnail (if any) to save vertical space

Avatars on profile views now render using your preferred avatar shape

Twitterific 5 is a free download from the App Store, with in-app purchases. The app also returned to the Mac in October after a successful Kickstarter campaign.

Photo: The Verge

