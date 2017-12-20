Early adopters of iPhone X rate it 4.64/5 in online reviews, citing three plus points

Strategy Analytics has issued a report analysing consumer reviews of the iPhone X on online retailer sites. The company found that the average rating was 4.64 out of 5 stars, with consumers citing three plus points …

The firm says that Face ID and Animoji were key elements of the appeal of the device.

Apple’s upgraded front-facing TrueDepth camera has allowed new security and augmented reality features through Face ID and Animojis, respectively. In particular, Consumer sentiment surrounding Face ID is extremely positive.

The OLED display and battery life were also important.

Consumer sentiment for the display and battery is also positive. Around 80% of reviews for these core features are positive though sentiment remained greater for the camera.

Finally, and unsurprisingly, the ecosystem.

Brand equity remains an important factor for the iPhone X. As an established brand with a loyal customer base, those already in the Apple ecosystem will continue to purchase these products.

Strategy Analytics said that the high ratings and positive reviews were to be expected.

The iPhone X has upgraded virtually every core device feature so it stands to reason that iPhone consumers will likely be satisfied with the device. The upgrades to the camera are particularly noteworthy. It will be interesting to see how other manufacturers respond to the innovations bought about by Apple though this generation of iPhone.

Most reviews, including those of our own team, have been extremely positive.

