9to5Toys Last Call: 13-inch MacBook Pro $209 off, Bastion for iOS $1, NETGEAR 802.11ac Router $80, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Save up to $10 on Philips Hue Smart White Lightbulbs at Amazon: 2 for $24, 4 for $40

Holiday Apple deals include $209 off the 13-inch entry-level MacBook Pro

Bastion on iOS is now at its lowest price in over a year: $1 (Reg. $5)

The highly-rated NETGEAR Nighthawk 802.11ac router is back at $80 (20% off)

iTunes $100 Gift Card for $85 w/ email delivery from Amazon

HYPER – $20 OFF HYPER’S SOLO AND DUO USB-C HUBS FOR MACBOOK AND MACBOOK PRO W/ CODE 9TO5MAC

iPad mini 4 gets a last-minute 25% discount, now $300 shipped

Target takes up to $150 off Apple’s latest iPads: 9.7-inch $250, 10.5-inch from $500

Apple Watch deals return before Christmas: Series 1 from $180, Stainless 2 from $349

9to5Toys Last Minute ideas from under $20

Hands-on: Echo Spot makes a great first impression as a bedside companion

Review: IK’s latest iRig Keys I/O hybrid MIDI controller doubles as an audio interface

MORE NEW DEALS:

This 27-inch 1440p BenQ monitor is down to an all-time low at $207 shipped (Reg. $329)

NEW PRODUCTS:

Alexa dominated 2017, but what’s ahead for Amazon’s voice assistant?

Apollo is the ‘World’s First USB-C Power Bank’ to recharge in just 20 minutes

Rad Power Bikes opens pre-orders for its 2018 inventory, starting at $1,499