9to5Toys Last Call: 13-inch MacBook Pro $209 off, Bastion for iOS $1, NETGEAR 802.11ac Router $80, more

Dec. 21st 2017 9:27 am PT

Save up to $10 on Philips Hue Smart White Lightbulbs at Amazon: 2 for $24, 4 for $40

Holiday Apple deals include $209 off the 13-inch entry-level MacBook Pro

Bastion on iOS is now at its lowest price in over a year: $1 (Reg. $5) 

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Deus Ex, Street Fighter, Home Design, Bastion, more

The highly-rated NETGEAR Nighthawk 802.11ac router is back at $80 (20% off) 

iTunes $100 Gift Card for $85 w/ email delivery from Amazon

HYPER – $20 OFF HYPER’S SOLO AND DUO USB-C HUBS FOR MACBOOK AND MACBOOK PRO W/ CODE 9TO5MAC

iPad mini 4 gets a last-minute 25% discount, now $300 shipped

Target takes up to $150 off Apple’s latest iPads: 9.7-inch $250, 10.5-inch from $500

Apple Watch deals return before Christmas: Series 1 from $180, Stainless 2 from $349

iTunes End of Year Sale: $5 movies / TV shows, bundle deals, $1 rentals, more

9to5Toys Last Minute ideas from under $20

Blair’s Favorite Smart Home Gadgets

Trevor’s five favorite tech gifts under $50

Jared’s Favorite Tech Toys – Robots, Cars and more

Justin’s Favorite Gifts for Musicians – keyboards, accessories, more

Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Tech Picks featuring Nike, Fitbit, S’well, adidas, more

Patrick’s Favorite Smartphone Accessories w/ Bose, Twelve South, more

Best iOS/Mac app deals for the holidays: Duet Display, Mini Metro, LEGO, Star Wars, more

Hands-on: Echo Spot makes a great first impression as a bedside companion

Review: IK’s latest iRig Keys I/O hybrid MIDI controller doubles as an audio interface

This 27-inch 1440p BenQ monitor is down to an all-time low at $207 shipped (Reg. $329) 

Alexa dominated 2017, but what’s ahead for Amazon’s voice assistant?

Apollo is the ‘World’s First USB-C Power Bank’ to recharge in just 20 minutes

Rad Power Bikes opens pre-orders for its 2018 inventory, starting at $1,499

