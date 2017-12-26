9to5Toys Last Call: Amazon Networking Gold Box from $22, Logitech K400 Keyboard $18, Nike 25% off sale, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Save on Logitech Accessories: K400 Wireless Keyboard only $18, more

This War of Mine game for iOS hits all-time low at $1 (Reg. $15)

Hands-on: Echo Spot makes a great first impression as a bedside companion

MORE NEW DEALS:

If Santa brought you a MacBook, this 27-inch 4K monitor is a great accessory at $200

NEW PRODUCTS:

Carry-on essentials to have while traveling this holiday season

Fat Shark’s new starter kit brings first-person view drone racing to the mainstream