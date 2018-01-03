9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Amazon Sale from $9, Apple TV 4K deals $140, Nokia Wi-Fi Scale $60, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Anker rings in the New Year w/ smart home deals & iPhone/Android accessories from $9
Apple TV 4K drops to new low w/ this exclusive code (refurb), new + 4-mo. DirecTV Now $140
Nokia Body+ Composition Wi-Fi Scale drops to $60 for today only
Save nearly $270 on Apple’s 256GB 13-inch MacBook Air: $930 shipped
iTunes New Year’s Movie Bundle Sale has new 4K titles, classics and more
Starborn Anarkist space shooter now free on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- The 7th Guest horror-puzzle game now free for first time on iOS (Reg. $5)
Hands-on: Bento Stack is a great organization tool for Apple accessories
MORE NEW DEALS:
Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones for Apple Devices only $75, today only
- Load up your Kindle with these free AmazonClassics titles
- Grab the 18-Piece Philips Norelco Multigroom Kit for just $15 Prime shipped
- PUMA Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off sneakers, apparel, accessories, more
- Amazon Kindle books from $1: Ali A Life, Tribe of Mentors, many more
- Roku teases upcoming voice assistant and audio streaming platform ahead of CES
- Nordstrom Rack’s ASICS Flash Sale is live with running shoes starting at just $40
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Earth 3D, Weather Line, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: NieR Automata $30, Mortal Kombat XL $20, more
- Samsung 2.1-Ch. Soundbar System w/ 6.5-inch Wireless Subwoofer $150, today only
- Charge two devices and keep your router running w/ this $20 APC Back-UPS
- Eero’s 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System blankets your home with internet: $300 shipped
- LG 49-inch LED Smart 4K Ultra HDTV for $370 shipped (Reg. $550)
- This Smartwatch Rewards Your Kids for Good Behavior and Keeps Them Safe: $60 (Orig. $80)
- Kate Spade cuts an extra 40% off sale items including handbags, jewelry, shoes & more
- Stock up on health supplements from $8 in today’s Gold Box: Vitamin B12, Fish Oil, more
- Mophie intros 22000mAh powerstation AC to charge MacBooks, more on-the-go
- Amazon is offering Gaiam Classic Yoga Ball Chairs from $35 shipped
- Prime members can grab a free 6-mo. Washington Post digital subscription (Reg. $60)
- Netgear 720p Arlo Wi-Fi Wire-Free Security Cameras 4-Pack for $300 (Reg. $500)
NEW PRODUCTS:
LG details impressive 88-inch 8K OLED display ahead of CES 2018
GE teases its CES plans with Siri-enabled smart ceiling light, wall switch and more
Here are the newest LG Smart Speakers heading to CES next week
- Fan project adds 80 new levels to New Super Mario Bros, available now
- Review: Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure is a sturdy kit and an even more solid bargain
- Suzy Snooze is an all-in-one sleep aid/monitor for babies and toddlers
- Introducing the ‘world’s smallest mobile phone’ that actually works as a backup
- Save or splurge winter fashion items with prices starting at $15
- Jerry and the gang assemble in an upcoming Seinfeld point & click adventure game
- Amazon saw record sales during the holiday season with more than 4-million Prime sign-ups
- These smart home gadgets take your new Amazon Echo or Google Home to the next level
- PITTA is the first all-in-one transformative 4K selfie drone
- Carry-on essentials to have while traveling this holiday season
- Fat Shark’s new starter kit brings first-person view drone racing to the mainstream
- iKeyp unveils new Bolt Smart Safe ahead of CES 2018 w/ app control, more
- Alexa dominated 2017, but what’s ahead for Amazon’s voice assistant?
- Apollo is the ‘World’s First USB-C Power Bank’ to recharge in just 20 minutes
- Rad Power Bikes opens pre-orders for its 2018 inventory, starting at $1,499
- Vehroot Shelf lets you mount a phone or tablet as your car stereo
- Wink integrates with Sonos to automatically play music throughout your smart home
- Control all your services/streaming boxes with the Caavo voice remote & hub