Brazil demanding Apple provide explicit directions to customers for replacing batteries

Just yesterday, Apple clarified its battery replacement program details with the information that all iPhone 6 models and later are eligible at the discounted price. Now, a Brazilian state agency is trying to require Apple to provide more specific details on how consumers can take advantage of the program.

A new report from Reuters today details that Procon-SP, a state agency of São Paulo that deals with consumer issues, has notified Apple that it needs to detail how Brazilian iPhone users can take advantage of the $29 battery replacement. Procon-SP “notified Apple that it has 10 days to provide the information.”

It seems that the agency is looking for explicit details for Brazilian consumers, with more details than what the current “Message to Our Customers about iPhone Batteries and Performance” contains on Apple’s website.

The report notes that Procon-SP could fine or take legal action if Apply doesn’t provide more information.

The agency did not say what could happen if Apple does not comply, but it has the power to fine or propose legal action against companies for causing losses to consumers.

However, that seems unlikely. With such a simple request, Apple will surely oblige. Users in Brazil looking to do a battery replacement can get help through Apple’s support page, found here. The phone number for Brazilian Apple Support is 0800-761-0880.

You can find the Apple Support number for your country here, or also just ask Siri for iPhone support.

Notably, there are only two Apple Stores across Brazil, however, so users having the ability to take their devices in will be less likely. However, there are many official AASP choices that consumers can take advantage of in Brazil.

