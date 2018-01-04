9to5Toys Lunch Break: Twelve South iPhone X cases $40, Philips Hue Lights $15, G-RAID 16TB Drive $350 off, more

- Jan. 4th 2018 9:30 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Twelve South’s iPhone X cases are on sale at Amazon: Journal, Leather, more from $40

Best Buy takes up to 20% off Philips Hue Lights when buying 2 or more, from $15

G-Tech’s 16TB G-RAID G1 USB 3.0 Hard Drive drops to $600 shipped (Reg. $950)

Anker rings in the New Year w/ smart home deals & iPhone/Android accessories from $9

Apple TV 4K drops to new low w/ this exclusive code (refurb), new + 4-mo. DirecTV Now $140

Save nearly $270 on Apple’s 256GB 13-inch MacBook Air: $930 shipped

iTunes New Year’s Movie Bundle Sale has new 4K titles, classics and more

Starborn Anarkist space shooter now free on the App Store (Reg. $3)

Hands-on: Bento Stack is a great organization tool for Apple accessories

MORE NEW DEALS:

This LG soundbar is a budget-friendly way to upgrade your audio at $70 (Reg. $130)

NEW PRODUCTS:

Roku teases upcoming voice assistant and audio streaming platform ahead of CES

Mophie intros 22000mAh powerstation AC to charge MacBooks, more on-the-go

Netgear extends your Wi-Fi to the backyard w/ the new Orbi Outdoor Satellite

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

