Elgato introduces rugged Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock w/ 4K HDMI & DisplayPort, more

As part of its CES 2018 product announcements, Elgato today introduced a new Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock. Designed for on-the-go users, the dock packs HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3, and gigabit Ethernet connectivity in a small and portable package…

The Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock packs a built-in Thunderbolt 3 cable, so you don’t have to worry about making sure you pack yet another cable when you’re traveling. Furthermore, it offers 40 Gbp throughput to ensure that every port “operates reliably at full performance,” no matter how many accessories you have connected.

In terms of connectivity, you get HDMI 2.0 with 60hz 4K support, gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.1, and DisplayPort 1.2 with 60hz 4K.

Elgato is hoping that the rugged, miniaturized design will help its Mini Dock standout from the competition:

“Thunderbolt 3 is the only standard that offers full performance and stability when simultaneously running 4K video and high bandwidth data signals over a single port,” said Markus Fest, General Manager, Elgato Systems. “With Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock, building sure-fire setups becomes possible whenever and wherever you work.”

The Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock from Elgato will be available sometime in Spring 2018, with pricing details coming soon. Full press release below.

Elgato introduces Thunderbolt™ 3 Mini Dock Full speed and power across all ports, all the time San Francisco, CA – January 7, 2018 – Elgato today announced Elgato Thunderbolt™ 3 Mini Dock, a groundbreaking solution that brings the industry-leading reliability and performance of Thunderbolt 3 to a portable dock form factor. Featuring HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3, and gigabit Ethernet ports, Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock eliminates the need for four separate adapters without compromising data bandwidth or power delivery. Up to 40 Gbps throughput guarantees that every port operates reliably at full performance, regardless of what is connected to the other ports. The dock is powered by its rugged, built-in Thunderbolt 3 cable, which stows neatly in its base for transport. Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock will be available in spring 2018. Pricing will be announced at a later date. “Thunderbolt 3 is the only standard that offers full performance and stability when simultaneously running 4K video and high bandwidth data signals over a single port,” said Markus Fest, General Manager, Elgato Systems. “With Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock, building sure-fire setups becomes possible whenever and wherever you work.” “Thunderbolt™ 3 delivers unrivaled single-cable docking solutions”, said Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel®, “the Elgato Thunderbolt™ 3 Mini Dock introduces a whole new category by packing Thunderbolt™ 3 performance into a sleek, portable design.” Technical Specifications System Requirements • Mac: macOS Sierra 10.12 or later, Thunderbolt™ 3 port • PC: Windows 10 or later, Thunderbolt™ 3 port Ports • DisplayPort 1.2 (up to 4096 x 2160 pixels at 60 Hz) • HDMI 2.0 (up to 4096 x 2160 pixels at 60 Hz). Supports HDCP 2.2. • RJ45 10/100/1000BASE-T Gigabit Ethernet • USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gb/s) 0.9 A, supports UASP.

