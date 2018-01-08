Incase announces IconConnected Power Sleeve for MacBook Pro w/ built-in 14,000mAh battery

Incase is known for its high-quality bags and sleeves, and the company today has uncased its latest offering: the IconConnected Power Sleeve. This sleeve takes the traditional Incase Icon sleeve and combines it with a 14,000maAh battery capable of charging your MacBook Pro or any other device…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

The IconConnected Power Sleeve is something that feels like it should have existed for years, but nevertheless here it is in 2018. The sleeve includes both a USB-C port and USB-A port, so you can charge your MacBook or any other USB powered device.

With 14,000mAh of power onboard, the Power Sleeve has more than enough power for around two charge full recharges of the MacBook Pro. On the inside of the sleeve is a small spot to hold a short USB-C cable, so you know you’ll always have the right cable on your person at all times.

The downside, however, is that you can’t charge your MacBook Pro when it’s in the sleeve. The USB-C port is on the outside, so you can’t just put your MacBook Pro in the sleeve and toss it in your bag and expect it to charge. Nevertheless, the feat of packing a 14,000mAh battery into a traditionally sized sleeve is notable in and of itself.

Elsewhere, Incase this evening also announced a new partnership with Carbon to create the “next generation of device protection with design aesthetics never before seen:

For 20 years, Incase has defined what protection and mobility means for your tools of creativity. We’ve spent two decades innovating an industry, creating an ecosystem of solutions focused on a better experience through good design. Following our truth in positioning, we’ve partnered with Carbon to redefine an industry; creating the next generation of device protection with design aesthetics never before seen.

More information on Incase x Carbon is available here.

The Incase IconConnected Power Sleeve will be available sometime later this year for $200. It will be offered in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, making it the perfect MacBook Pro accessory for those on the run without access to a power outlet.

Is the Incase Connected Power Sleeve something you’d be willing to spend $200 on? Let us know down in the comments.

You can keep up with all of the news out of Las Vegas with our CES 2018 Guide.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: