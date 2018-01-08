Sen. Markey follows through on commitment to force Senate vote on net neutrality

Just under a month after the FCC voted to repeal net neutrality, Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey announced today that the Senate will vote on a reversal of the decision.

In a tweet earlier today, Sen. Markey shared the following:

A big step toward restoring a free and open Internet: with the support of @clairecmc, we now have the 30 votes we need to force a vote on my CRA to reverse the repeal of # NetNeutrality!

The same day that the FCC voted to repeal net neutrality in a 3-2 vote, Sen. Markey shared his plan to introduce a Congressional Review Act to reverse the repeal, which required at least 30 Senators to cosponsor the CRA.

Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill was the 30th cosponsor to sign on today and also promoted the news on her Twitter account.

If the vote passes in the Senate, the Congressional Review Act would also need to pass in the House before being signed by President Trump.

Meanwhile, various trade groups and States have begun fighting the repeal of net neutrality with lawsuits as well as statewide laws to essentially restore net neutrality locally.

