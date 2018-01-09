iDevices and Hubbell introduce Wi-Fi EV charger & Ceiling Fan Switch at CES 2018

iDevices is launching several new products at this year’s CES in Las Vegas, two of which have been co-developed with manufacturing company Hubbell. A Wi-Fi enabled EV charger and ceiling fan controller will be the first two products iDevices plans to co-develop with portfolio brands of Hubbell.

The new electric vehicle charger will let users control, monitor, and schedule the charge of their vehicle using a specialized iPhone app. iDevices says that the charger will require no hub to operate, and is compatible with iOS and Android devices, as well as with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Both hardwired and plug-in models will be offered.

Inside the home, iDevice’s Ceiling Fan Switch is a combination wall switch and canopy receiver that allows users to control most ceiling fans using Siri, Amazon Alexa, or the Google Assistant. With the iDevices Connected app, the fan’s energy usage and speed settings can be monitored.

The fan switch is designed to fit in a standard gang box, blending in to your home’s existing switches by using a normal rocker faceplate.

This week at CES, iDevices also introduced a Wi-Fi enabled light switch, designed to integrate the convenience of voice assistants like Siri right into the walls of any room. The iDevices Instant replaces a standard light switch with the functionality of a smart switch, voice assistant, ambient light sensor, and motion detector. These sensors allow users to receive custom alerts and automate lights. Last year at CES, the company introduced a similar wall mounted switch.

The Instinct is compatible with the iDevices Connected app, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and the Google Assistant. All three new iDevices products are slated to be available in 2018, although no specific shipping dates or pricing have been announced at this time.

You can keep up with all of the news out of Las Vegas with our CES 2018 Guide.

