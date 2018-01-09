After last year’s KRACK vulnerability, WPA3 Wi-Fi security announced with new protections

The Wi-Fi Alliance has today announced the latest Wi-Fi security protocol, WPA3. Arriving this year, the new security standard will bring new capabilities for both personal and enterprise networks.

AirPods

In a press release, the Wi-Fi Alliance shared details on how WPA3 will bring improvements over WPA2.

Four new capabilities for personal and enterprise Wi-Fi networks will emerge in 2018 as part of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3™. Two of the features will deliver robust protections even when users choose passwords that fall short of typical complexity recommendations, and will simplify the process of configuring security for devices that have limited or no display interface.

After the KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerability found last year, WPA3 also brings important security updates to public networks and more.

Another feature will strengthen user privacy in open networks through individualized data encryption. Finally, a 192-bit security suite, aligned with the Commercial National Security Algorithm (CNSA) Suite from the Committee on National Security Systems, will further protect Wi-Fi networks with higher security requirements such as government, defense, and industrial.

TechCrunch notes that Mathy Vanhoef, who discovered the KRACK vulnerability, tweeted that WPA3 might bring encryption without the need for authentication.

"Another feature will strengthen user privacy in open networks through individualized data encryption". This might refer to Opportunistic Wireless Encryption: encryption without authentication. See https://t.co/fp7ikH24xp — Mathy Vanhoef (@vanhoefm) January 8, 2018

Details on a release of the new WPA3 standard aren’t known yet, but the Wi-Fi Alliance says that it will be available sometime this year.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: