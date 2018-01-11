Waze announces in-car mapping for iOS users w/ Ford Sync 3

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, Waze announced that it is bringing its popular crowd-sourced navigation platform to select Ford vehicles with SmartDeviceLink and iOS….

Waze says that iOS users with a Ford vehicle and the SYNC 3 infotainment system will be able to get the entire app experience on their car’s display. It works with SmartDeviceLink, which allows for the app’s interface and features to be fully integrated in mirrored fashion:

Thanks to our partnership with Ford and SmartDeviceLink (SDL), by the end of this quarter, you’ll be able to access the full Waze app experience from your car’s screen with your iOS device—marking our first official in-vehicle integration for iOS users. This also means access to all your favorite features, from the trusty Waze Speedometer, to newer standouts like HOV route support, Spotify integration, and “Talk to Waze” voice commands.

Waze touts that its partnership with Ford is its first in-vehicle integration feature, but that its work with SmartDeviceLink will allow for more support from other car manufacturers in the future:

Not a Ford owner? Don’t stress. Our partnership with SmartDeviceLink aims to provide a seamless Waze in-car experience to lots more brands in the future. We’ll make sure to keep you up-to-date on SDL news and more.

While integration with CarPlay would be much more ideal for Waze users, Apple doesn’t allow third-party navigation apps on CarPlay, including Waze and Google Maps.

More info on how to add Waze to your Ford vehicle can be found here.

