Apple offers ways to ‘Serve Your Community’ along with other MLK focused content

In celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Apple has shared a few editorials on the iOS App Store in addition to featuring a homepage photo and quote on its website. The top billed story is Serve Your Community, which looks to help users give back by highlighting several apps and services.

What better time than Martin Luther King Jr. Day to get involved in your local community and take action on the issues that matter to you. Here are four ways to make the most of it.

The new story shares four tips and corresponding apps on ways to:

Share your time

Get yourself out there

Sightsee for good

Discover a cause

The first app, Golden Volunteer Opportunities helps users find fun, local ways to give back to schools, non-profits, and charities.

Next up, the story shares that even though Eventbrite is best known for selling concert and other tickets, the service also has dedicated section called “Charities & Causes” that is a great resource.

Another likely lesser known resource to give back is through Airbnb Experiences. The travel service’s platform gives 100% of proceeds to charities and is a fun way to make an impact whether you’re at home or traveling.

Lastly, Apple shares GoFundMe as a great way to search for causes that matter to you. You can check out the full story on the App Store here. Other new editorial content today on the iOS App Store includes Movies for MLK Day and Make a Protest Poster.

