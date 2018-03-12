9to5Toys Last Call: High-end MacBook Pro deals from $1,800, 9.7-inch iPad $250, PNY Amazon Storage Sale, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Become a podcaster w/ Samson’s G-Track Pro USB Mic, now $120 (Reg. $150)

Save $399 on Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB in both colors

Amazon knocks $400 off high-end 2016 Touch Bar 13″ MacBook Pros 16GB/512GB/2.9GHz: $1,800

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi on sale at Best Buy: 32GB $250 or 128GB $350

Drone and camera pros! Snag huge savings on PNY Micro/SD and USB storage: 128GB $22, more

Nintendo’s Super Mario Run for iOS/Android now 50% off

Battlevoid Harbinger blends sci-fi exploration w/ real-time strategy on iOS: $1 (Reg. $3)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Wrap your iPhone X in the Twelve South BookBook Wallet Case for $51 at Amazon

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Target now offering free 2-day shipping on thousands of items online

Original Penguin x AJR collaborate on new music video and clothing line w/ prices from $35

A French startup has made a wall-mounted cryptocurrency mine that also heats your home