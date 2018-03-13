Best Buy and Sprint launch aggressive iPhone payment plan offers: X 64GB from $360, more

- Mar. 13th 2018 9:58 am PT

From 9to5Toys:

Best Buy is currently offering various discounts on the latest iPhone X, along with 7/8/Plus when electing for a 18 or 24-month payment plan. The best deals come via Sprint, which are what we’re highlighting below. Free shipping is available on all of today’s offers. A full list of the deals is available below.

Best Buy iPhone offers via Sprint include:

Apple iPhone X features:

iPhone X features an all-screen design with a 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display with HDR and True Tone.¹ Designed with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone and a surgical grade stainless steel band. Charges wirelessly.² Resists water and dust.³ 12MP dual cameras with dual optical image stabilization for great low-light photos. TrueDepth camera with Portrait selfies and new Portrait Lighting.⁴ Face ID lets you unlock and use Apple Pay with just a glance. Powered by A11 Bionic, the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone. Supports augmented reality experiences in games and apps. With iPhone X, the next era of iPhone has begun.

