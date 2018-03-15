9to5Toys Last Call: MacBook Pros from $1,280, Powerbeats3 $100, Anker Qi Chargers 20% off, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Netgear’s Nighthawk X4S 802.11ac Wi-Fi Mesh Network System drops to $320 (22% off)

The 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar now $1,280 (Reg. $1,499)

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar + 512GB SSD now $299 off

Pick up a prev. gen. 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 512GB for $1,800, today only

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones drop to under $100 shipped, today only

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones hit Amazon all-time low at $60 shipped

Anker intros first 7.5W iPhone-compatible Qi charging pads, up to 20% off today

Anker Amazon Pi Day Sale has iPhone X under $4, top-rated charging gear, more

Best Buy and Sprint launch aggressive iPhone payment plan offers: X 64GB from $360, more

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi on sale at Best Buy: 32GB $250 or 128GB $350

One of the best iOS photo apps is yours for nothing, Pixomatic FREE for very first time

MORE NEW DEALS:

August 2nd Gen. Smart Lock hits new Amazon all-time low at $124.50 (Reg. $150)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Amazon just recalled 260,000 power banks, here’s our favorite alternatives

SEGA brings 50 classic games to PS4, Xbox One & PC: Sonic, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, more

Sugar & Cloth Collection for Amazon will add a pop of flair to any party w/ prices from $8