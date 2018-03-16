9to5Mac Happy Hour 164: MacBook lineup predictions, Siri status report, Apple unveils two events

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the latest MacBook update rumors, The Information’s report on Siri’s history and why Apple has struggled to scale it, a surprise Apple education event announcement mid-episode, Apple’s Texture acquisition and Eddy Cue’s appearance at SXSW, and Apple unveiling dates for WWDC 2018.

